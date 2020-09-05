City of Annapolis offices will be closed on Labor Day

City of Annapolis government offices will be closed on Monday, September 7, in observance of Labor Day.

Refuse and recycling collection will be affected by moving the collection date by one day. If your normal collection day for refuse, recycling and yard waste is on Monday, the collection will occur on Tuesday, September 8; if your normal collection day is Tuesday, the collection will occur on Wednesday, September 9. Anyone with questions about collection dates should call the Department of Public Works at 410-263-7949.

On Labor Day, Annapolis Transit and the Circulator will operate on a Sunday schedule. For more information, go to http://bit.ly/2Ymj3XH . Annapolis Transit offices will be closed. The Annapolis Parking office will be closed, however all other services will operate as usual. Please be advised that parking meter fees and fines will resume on Tuesday, September 8.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND ADVISORY:

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Elks Club Pre-Labor Day Parade has been canceled.

The First Sunday Arts Festival (www.firstsundayarts.com) is being held on inner West Street on Sunday, September 6, beginning at 11 a.m. The event concludes at 5 p.m. Dinner Under the Stars Recovery Zone event will begin at 5 p.m. and go until 11 p.m. Throughout this period, West Street from Church Circle to Calvert Street will be closed (11 a.m. until 11 p.m.). Please wear a face covering at First Sunday Arts Festival and in any Recovery Zone, or anywhere outdoors where physical distancing can’t be maintained. Masks are required both indoor and outdoors.

