United Way helps to fund mental health WARMLine

To support the mental health of Marylanders, United Way of Central Maryland’s 211 Helpline has partnered with Pro Bono Counseling Project (PBCP) to create a new mental health WARMLine, which supports Marylanders who are experiencing mental health impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, a $25,000 grant from the Maryland Community Health Resources Commission will enable PBCP to provide a teletherapy platform to virtually serve Marylanders with counseling and other services. The new line enables United Way to quickly direct 211 callers to PBCP’s team of licensed, volunteer therapists.

“This is an invaluable program,” said Sue Poandl, Associate Vice President, 211 Maryland United Way Helpline. “Mental health is a rising need among our callers as Maryland residents continue to cope with stress, uncertainty, and loss during these unprecedented times. Knowing that our callers now have access to a helpful, licensed therapist makes all the difference.”

WARMLine encourages those who are feeling anxious, depressed, or in need of someone to talk to due to the current pandemic or other issues to call 211 or dial 443-608-9182 directly to be connected with a representative who can provide support. Available weekdays from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., WARMLine representatives will listen to concerns and refer callers to any additional resources they may need.

“By partnering with the United Way of Central Maryland and the 211 Maryland United Way Helpline, we are able to further increase our outreach to Marylanders impacted by the current pandemic,” stated Amy Greensfelder, Executive Director, Pro Bono Counseling Project. “The grant from the Maryland Community Health Resources Commission allows us to provide resources to expand telehealth services, and funding from United Way of Central Maryland has allowed for the creation of WARMLine with staff to provide immediate support to those experiencing stress and anxiety.”

211 provides a vital service leveraged by millions of people across North America. Every day, clients contact 211 to access free and confidential crisis and emergency counseling; disaster assistance; food, health care and insurance assistance; housing and utility payment assistance; employment services; veterans services; childcare, family services and more. For more information about 211 Maryland United Way Helpline, or to donate to keep this vital service available for central Maryland’s neighborhoods, visit uwcm.org/211helpline.

