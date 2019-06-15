Maryland Black Bears hire new Business Operations & Sponsorship manager

The Maryland Black Bears have hired Harrison Hascoe as their Manager of Business Operations and Sponsorship. Most recently, Harrison was the Event Operations Manager for the National Women’s Hockey League. Additionally, he executed game day activities for the 2019 NWHL All-Star Game, and launched and managed the 100 team Junior NWHL. Harrison grew up in New York City and played hockey at Birch Wathen Lenox High School and coached Chelsea Piers New York for two seasons. He attended Syracuse University, graduating with a BS in Sports Management.

“I am extremely excited to join the Maryland Black Bears as the Manager of Business Operations and Sponsorships,” said Harrison Hascoe. “The team has a strong front office, an excellent coaching staff, and a supportive ownership group. Hockey is on the rise in Maryland and the immediate support the Black Bears received during their Inaugural Season is a testament to that. A solid foundation has been built here at the Den and it is an honor to be welcomed into this special family.”

“The season hasn’t even started and we’ve already got a win,” said Black Bears President Robyn Remick. “Harrison’s experience with the NWHL, extensive hockey acumen and creative spirit make him a perfect fit here in Piney Orchard. This hire will have a direct benefit to the organization, fan base, and Central Maryland community.”

“Harrison will make an excellent addition to the Black Bear Front Office,” said Maryland Black Bears Media Relations Manager Colin MacCarthy. “As an organization, our fundamental philosophy revolves around three core principles: consistently displaying our appreciation for Black Bear Nation, giving our players all the resources necessary for success on and off the ice, and establishing the Black Bears as the hometown team of Central Maryland. Harrison shares this vision we have and I am looking forward to working alongside him as we continue to grow.”

