Health Department closes Amish Market due to COVID violations

| July 25, 2020, 08:59 AM

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health has closed the Pennsylvania Dutch Farmers Market located at 2472 Solomons Island Road, Annapolis, Maryland, due to COVID-19 related violations of the County’s Public Safety Order (effective June 12, 2020) and the Governor’s Executive Order Number 20-04-15-01. The violations cited employees’ failure to wear face coverings as required, and the Pennsylvania Dutch Farmers Market was issued a Notice of Suspension.

The facility will remain closed until a written request is submitted describing actions that will be taken to resolve the face covering violations; a re-inspection is conducted; and the license is reinstated by the Department of Health.

This is the first food service facility that the county has closed due to COVID-19 violations. The Pennsylvania Dutch Farmers Market received previous warnings through issuance of the Order for Immediate Compliance, and this was the next step of enforcement due to the facility’s consistent violation of the order.

