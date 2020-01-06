Alderman Gay puts speeding ticket to rest in expedited hearing

This afternoon, Annapolis Ward 6 Alderman, DaJuan Gay, put his recent legal troubles behind him and apologized for his actions. Gay was cited for speeding 91 in a 65 mph zone on I-97. After the State’s review, his citation was amended to speeding below 85 mph in a 65 mph zone. In August, he had missed his court date for these traffic citations and a bench warrant was issued for failure to appear.

According to Gay’s attorney, he did not receive notice of his court date in August because he moved from his grandmother’s house to his mother’s house (both houses are in Ward 6) during the same month that he was pulled over and cited.

After the media attention, the Maryland State Police arrested the Alderman after the recent Military Bowl football game in Annapolis.

Gay’s court date was initially scheduled for April; but that was expedited and his case was heard today.

We reached out to his attorney, Scott MacMullan this morning, “Mr. Gay takes takes full responsibility for his speeding and for not being more proactive about his case. He apologizes for his mistakes. Mr. Gay’s traffic citations are some of the most common, and ultimately minor, citations citizens receive. It is important to understand that there are two types of driving on a suspended license citations in Maryland. One is jail-able and the other one is subject to fines with no potential for jail. It is all-too-common that citizens are charged with the jail-able driving on a suspended license charge when in reality their citations are merely administrative in nature, and, therefore, subject to fines, not jail. This is what happened to Mr. Gay.”

On the many social media posts that were made about this incident, there were many who told their own stories of having to deal with a suspended license without realizing that it was suspended.

At the hearing, presided by Judge Richard Duden, Gay pleaded to and was found guilty to doing 76mph in a 65mph zone and was assessed $100 in fines and costs plus 2 points on his license. As to the driving on a suspended license, Gay pleaded guilty and was granted a Probation for Judgement (PBJ) resolution of the case along with a $100 fine.

In a PBJ, the judge finds the defendant guilty, but puts aside the conviction and for the duration of the probationary period. If the defendant successfully completes the terms of the probation, he can apply for an expungement after three years. Additionally, a PBJ will not reflect the violation with the Maryland MVA and no points will be assessed to Gay’s license.

The total of $200 in fines and court costs were paid by Gay immediately after the hearing. His license has been reinstated and is valid.

