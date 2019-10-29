GUILTY: Jarrod Ramos pleads guilty to all counts in Capital-Gazette shootings

Jarrod Ramos, has pleaded guilty to all 23 counts lodged against him for a shooting rampage at the Capital-Gazette newsroom on June 28, 2018.

After more than a year of legal wrangling, the plea was presented to the Court yesterday and after questioning by Circuit Court Judge Laura Ripken, was accepted. Jarrod Ramos was guilty of killing Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman, John McNamara, and Rebecca Smith.

Content Continues Below

Earlier in the proceedings, Ramos had requested a bifurcated trial which set the stage for two trials–one to determine guilt or innocence and another to determine criminal responsibility. Ramos had pleaded not-guilty to the killings and not-criminally responsible (insanity). Once guilt or innocence was determined, the second trial was to determine if he was sane when the crime was committed. With the guilt out of the way, the second trial can proceed.

By avoiding the first trial, survivors, families of the victims, and colleagues will not need to fully relive the details of the massacre; although many details were read into the record at yesterday’s hearing.

According to Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess, while jury selection will go on as planned for October 30th, the trial to determine his criminal responsibility is not scheduled to begin until November 7th or 12th. The first phase of the trial was scheduled to begin on November 4th.

The outcome of the second trial will determine where Ramos will be sentenced If found criminally responsible, most likely he will be sentenced t life in a state prison. If found not criminally responsible, he’d be remanded to the Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center in Jessup which is a State run, maximum security, psychiatric hospital. Once there, Ramos would be held indefinitely or until authorities determined that he was rehabilitated and no longer a threat.

For incredible detailed coverage of yesterday’s hearing and the reaction, please check out The Capital’s coverage.

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB