Anne Arundel County Food Bank Seeing Increased Need

The price of everything is higher because of inflation.

The average household is now spending $311 more a month on groceries than prior to this period of growing inflation. With the current high costs of essentials, many families are struggling to put nutritious meals on the table and turning to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank and its network of 70+ member agency food pantries for food assistance. In fact, on average, the Anne Arundel County Food Bank serves 38,400 people each month to meet the high demand for food in our community.

Getting holiday meals can be difficult for many families throughout Anne Arundel County – especially with rising food costs.

“We are seeing a 100% increase in requests for turkeys, hams, and whole chickens,” said Leah Paley, CEO of the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. “Last year, we assisted 2,000 households. That number has doubled to over 4,000 requests already this year for November alone.”

While these requests are in addition to the regular distributions that the Anne Arundel County Food Bank provides throughout the County, these holiday-focused proteins ensure our neighbors have nutritious, celebratory food to enjoy with family.

To date, the Anne Arundel County Food Bank has only enough resources to support half of these requests. And that is just for November. The Anne Arundel County Food Bank anticipates the same level of holiday requests for December as well.

Fortunately, there are many ways to help the Anne Arundel County Food Bank meet the needs of our County. Three top ways to lend your support are:

Donate fresh or frozen turkeys, hams, and/or chickens: Drop off perishable food donations at the Anne Arundel County Food Bank warehouse at 120 Marbury Drive, Crownsville, Monday through Friday, from 9:00 am until 3:00 pm. Please give your perishable donations directly to their warehouse team so they can refrigerate them upon arrival. For more information, www.aafoodbank.org/donate-food. Make a donation: A gift of any size can make a huge difference for a neighbor in need this holiday season. Your donation helps them purchase food for healthy, joyful holiday meals. www.aafoodbank.org/donate. Host a food & funds drive: Bring together your workplace, community, or circle of friends to collect food and funds for the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. Find out how at www.aafoodbank.org/get-involved.

