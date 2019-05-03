Daily News Brief | May 3, 2019 (HIT & RUN, TEEN ARMED ROBBERY, MD PODCAST MONTH, PUGH OUT)

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…An 8-year old was hit by a car while trying to get a school bus. A teen was robbed at gunpoint at an Annapolis Rec Center. Anne Arundel County Sheriff is warning of another scam. Pugh is out. The Marc and Lowell Show is highlighted today for Maryland Podcast Month. Our picks for the weekend include a Harbor Queen cruise with Dublin 5, Free Comic Book Day at Third Eye, Made in Maryland Fest, Caliente Grill’s Cinco de Mayo weekend, Walk for the Animals, and a wild 80s night at Mother’s. And of course…George from DMV Weather with your local weather forecast!

MARYLAND PODCAST MONTH LINK OF THE DAY: MARC AND LOWELL SHOW

