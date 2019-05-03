Annual Family Concert by the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra

Bob Brown Puppets is bringing their youth show “Carnival of the Animals” to the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra for this year’s Family Concert, taking place at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts on May 11, 2019. Led by Music Director José-Luis Novo, the Symphony performs Aaron Copland’s Appalachian Spring and Camille Saint-Saëns’ Carnival of the Animals. Each animal tells a story, with the help of master puppeteers and a friendly narrator. Families are invited to meet the musicians after the concert and admire the instruments up close.

For over 60 years, Bob Brown Puppets have enriched the lives, imaginations, and creative abilities of children. Performing for over 300,000 students each year, the team at Bob Brown Puppets is dedicated to offering the finest in children’s entertainment – bringing together art, music, and story-telling in each of their shows.

Narrating the story will be Jonathan Palevsky, program director for WBJC, 91.5 FM, a position he has held since 1990. His undergraduate studies at Carleton University in Ottawa focused on musicology and his graduate work at Baltimore’s Peabody Institute on instrumental training in classical guitar performance. Jonathan can be heard as host of Face the Music, Music in Maryland, and the WBJC Opera Preview. He teaches regularly for the Osher Lifelong Learning Institutes at both Johns Hopkins and Towson Universities and gives pre-concert lectures for many musical organizations in Baltimore.

All tickets are $15. Tickets are available online at annapolissymphony.org or through the Box Office at 410-263-0907. Further inquiries can be emailed to [email protected].

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB