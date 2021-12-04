Speakers Announced for Mayor Buckley’s Inauguration on Monday

Mayor Gavin Buckley, recently reelected to a second term, has announced the lineup of speakers at the swearing-in ceremony, set to take place on Monday, December 6, 2021. The speakers will include United States Senator Ben Cardin, Maryland Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, the Hon. Carl Snowden and Annapolis Poet Laureate Maggie Benshaw.

The event will begin at 1 p.m. with a short parade from Calvert Street onto West Street. The parade will feature the Annapolis Drum and Bugle Corps, Sea Scouts Color Guard, Annapolis Police and Annapolis Fire Color Guard(s), Naptown Brass Marching Band, United States Naval Academy Marching Band, the American Fife and Drum Corp, Karnival Bounce Crew, the US Army “Old Guard” Silent Drill Team, and the Annapolis High School Marching Band. In addition, artist Jeff Huntington will be refreshing the mural, “Agony and Ecstasy Live Together in Perfect Harmony.”

Buckley and members of his immediate family, as well as members of the Annapolis City Council, will walk the parade route to the stage, situated on West Street. The parade and swearing-in are public events and all interested parties are welcome to attend.

After the speakers present, the event will conclude with the swearing-in for the Mayor and eight council members. Anne Arundel Clerk of the Court Scott A. Poyer will swear in Mayor Buckley for his second term. Mayor Buckley will swear in the eight aldermen and alderwomen and deliver remarks.

ROAD CLOSURES: There will be road closures in the area of Upper West Street (between Church Circle and Calvert Street) beginning on Sunday, Dec. 5 for the Chocolate Binge Festival (sponsored by the Inner West Street Association) and continuing for the swearing-in on Monday. West Street will reopen at approximately 8 p.m. on Monday, December 6. There will be brief (and rolling) road closures on Calvert Street as the parade steps off from People’s Park around 1 p.m.

