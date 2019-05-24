Annapolis Police investigating City’s latest shooting

Annapolis Police are investigating the latest shooting in the City of Annapolis.

On May 24th at 12:32 a.m. officers responded to the 1800 block of Bowman Court for reports of shots fired. Officers arrived and did not locate any suspects or victims, but were still in the area when they were notified that a 29 year old man suffering from gun shot wounds arrived at an area hospital. Officers responded to the hospital. The man, who is from Annapolis, was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are investigating this incident. The shooting is believed to have occurred outside in the 1800 block of Bowman Court. This is an active and fluid investigation and we urge anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Aaron Stein at 410-919-7960. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

