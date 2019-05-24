USNA Graduation 2019 (Live Blog…maybe)

NOTES:

On May 24 the United States Naval Academy will graduate 1052 midshipmen under a clear sky that will turn into brilliant sun with temps in the 80s.

769 are to be commissioned as Navy Ensigns and 265 as Marine Corps 2nd Lieutenants. There are nine foreign national students graduating from the Republic of Albania, Kingdom of Cambodia, Georgia, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Montenegro, Republic of the Philippines, Taiwan, and the Kingdom of Thailand.

The top graduate is Megan Leigh Hanson, from Woody Creek, Colorado who was a Mathematics and Economics major. She will be commissioned as an Ensign.

Viktor Paul Turner of Lincoln, Nebraska is the class salutatorian. He was a Physics with Honors major and will be commissioned as an Ensign.

This is the 169th traditional graduation ceremony. Since 1845, approximately 86,500 midshipmen have graduated from the Naval Academy. Since 1980, more than 6000 women including the class of 2019 have graduated from the United States Naval Academy.

Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick N. Shanahan will address the graduates this morning at about 1020am. Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick N. Shanahan will be joined on the rostrum by Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer, VADM. Walter E. “Ted” Carter, Superintendent of the Naval Academy, CAPT Robb Chadwick, Commandant of Midshipmen, and several other military and political officials.

The US Navy Blue Angels will perform their signature delta flyover at 10:04am.

