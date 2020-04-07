Body of Maeve McKean recovered near Deale

The Maryland Natural Resources Police have said that they have recovered the body of Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean late this afternoon.

Content Continues Below

The Charles County Dive and Rescue team located the body about 2.5 miles south of the Shady Side home where she entered the water in 25-feet of water. Her 8-year old son, Gideon, was not lot located. The recovery was made at approximately 5:30pm.

According to Natural Resources Police, they will resume searching for her son tomorrow.

McKean and her son were unable to get their canoe back to shore on Thursday afternoon and a large scale search and recovery was mounted through the weekend. The Coast Guard ultimately called off the search over the weekend, while the Maryland Department of natural Resources continued the effort.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB