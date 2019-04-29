Rubber Ducks take series with 8-6 win

Six straight Akron runs proved to be just enough for the RubberDucks to hand the Bowie Baysox an 8-6 loss in front of 2,364 at Prince George’s Stadium Sunday afternoon in the series finale.

Akron (11-12) jumped ahead in the second inning when Daniel Salters lined a two-run home run off the right field foul pole, but the hosts halved the deficit with a run in the bottom half of the inning. With one out, T.J. Nichting grounded a RBI double down the left field line. Brett Cumberland, who was hit by a pitch, raced home on the right fielder’s third two-bagger in the last 11 innings.

Eight Baysox batters came to the plate in the third inning as the team erupted for four runs off Akron LHP Sean Brady to take a 5-2 lead. With two outs, Ademar Rifaela lined a sharp single under the dive of third baseman Tyler Krieger to plate Rylan Bannon.

Brett Cumberland flared a RBI single past the glove of second baseman Jorma Rodriguez one batter later to score Zach Jarrett for his fourth RBI in his past three games. Nichting came through with another double to right field on the ensuing pitch. Rifaela jogged home, while Cumberland evaded the Salters tag attempt to give the No. 7 batter three RBI through three innings.

The Ducks answered with six unanswered runs over the middle innings to take an 8-5 lead, but Bowie responded again in the seventh inning. A hit-by-pitch and a soft single set the stage for Preston Palmeiro, who grounded a double into the right field corner that allowed Cumberland to score his third run of the day. The Baysox catcher reached via another hit-by-pitch—his third of the day and second against Akron reliever Matt Whitehouse.

The Baysox (5-18) square off with the Richmond Flying Squirrels Monday night in the first of three games at Prince George’s Stadium. LHP Bruce Zimmermann (0-0, 1.59) takes the hill for Bowie against Richmond RHP Logan Webb (1-2, 2.14). Monday night is another Mutt Monday at the ballpark, courtesy of Veterinary Neurology and Imaging of the Chesapeake. All dogs get free admission to the game, provided that they are leashed and that their humans show proper vaccination tags at the front gate.

Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Sports