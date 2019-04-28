AMFM awards music grants to Creating Communities and Peabody Preparatory

Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians, Inc. (AMFM), a nonprofit organization that supports professional Annapolis musicians and music programs for youth, awarded $4,000 in grants from its newly named David Glaser Education Fund (formerly the Education Fund) to two Annapolis-based organizations whose local summer music programs benefit underserved students: Creating Communities and Peabody Preparatory.

Creating Communities provides music and cultural arts programming to young people from low-income families in Anne Arundel County. Its Arts Mentorship Academy is a weeklong summer intensive for students ages 8–17 that includes five sessions per day in four core arts areas, African and world drumming, and a special arts workshop or concert.

Peabody Preparatory provides music education. Its one-week intensive program is designed for singers in middle to high school to experience the professional discipline of preparing Italian/English art songs and poetry for performance. Focusing on vocal technique, performance skills, acting, poetry, diction, breathing, resonance, and musicianship, students also participate in a dress rehearsal. The program culminates in a concert of art songs and poems.

“We are pleased to be able to support these excellent organizations and their quality music programs,” says AMFM President Matt McConville. “Our grant honors David Glaser’s legacy by providing such unique opportunities to disadvantaged youth by mentoring them in music.”

Recently, AMFM has been expanding its youth program grants and scholarships. The Tim King Scholarship Fund, which provides funding for music instruction at Bates Middle School and subsidies for underserved students who take lessons with local music organizations, is now awarding a $5,000 scholarship each year to a high school senior intending to pursue a bachelor’s degree in music performance.

AMFM was created to provide financial relief to professional Annapolis musicians who cannot work due to sickness, injury, or any other circumstance leaving them unable to perform. AMFM raises funds through donations and through music events that showcase local professional talent, such as the AMFM Annapolis Christmas shows and the “In the Vane Of” music series. For more information about AMFM and the David Glaser Education Fund, visit www.am-fm.org .

