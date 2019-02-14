Annapolis Police arrest Laurel man in armed home invasion

Yesterday (2/13/19), Annapolis Police responded to the unit block of Juliana Circle in Annapolis for an armed home invasion.

The victims reported that the suspect, Eric Burns, 20, of Laurel, was the ex-boyfriend of a resident of the home. Burns had been communicating with the woman via phone calls and text messages after the break up. During some of these communications Burns threatened to kill the woman.

Burns drove to the woman’s home and exited his vehicle wearing a black coat with the hood pulled up, a knit hat, a face mask and dark colored pants. An adult male was standing in the doorway of the home and as Burns approached him Burns pulled out a handgun, brandishing it at the man.

The man slammed the door to the home shut, but Burns kicked it open and entered the home looking for the woman. Burns encountered several residents inside the home, but did not locate the woman and fled the area in the vehicle.

Burns continued to communicate with the woman and threaten her life. Detectives were able to communicate directly with Burns and persuaded him to come to the Annapolis Police Department, where he was arrested.

Burns was charged with 10 criminal charges to include home invasion, numerous handgun violations and assault charges.

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB