Save the date: 2019 Marine & Maritime Career Fair Expo

Do you know a student who loves boats? The water? Science? Technology? Math? If so, you need to save this date: On February 23, 2019 the Eastport Yacht Club Foundation will bring together students and marine and maritime industry professionals for the Marine and Maritime Career Expo at Annapolis High School. Over fifty organizations will be on hand to discuss careers in the Marine Trades and the Maritime Sciences as well as educational and apprentice opportunities.

This terrific event is free for all students in Grades 6 – 12 as well as recent high school graduates and college students from the Maryland and Chesapeake Bay region. Here are some photos of last year’s event.

Career Expo Highlights

Network with Professionals, Entrepreneurs, Student Peers, Colleges, Training Programs, Internship Opportunities

Hands-on Experiences

Learn about Marine & Maritime Scholarships, the MTAM Pre-Apprenticeship-Summer Internship Training Program & more

Attend Special Sessions on the vast array of marine & maritime career pathways including STEM –focused professions & Marine Trades

Win Grand Door Prizes (Pre-Registration & Completion of On-site “Career Challenge” required for eligibility).

Exhibitors from last year’s event raved about it! If you’d like to speak to exhibitors from previous years, please let me know, and I’d be glad to connect you.

Save the Date!

With the support from title sponsors, the Marine Trades Association of Maryland and the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay the event will be held on:

Saturday, February 23, 2019

Noon – 3:00 PM

Annapolis High School

2700 Riva Road Annapolis, MD

To learn more about the event and to register, visit: eycfoundation.org/programs/marine-maritime-career-expo

