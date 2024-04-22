Walk the Walk Foundation Aims to Collect 2 Million Diapers in Diaper Drive

For the second consecutive year, Anne Arundel County’s Walk the Walk Foundation has joined diaper banks and organizations from across Ohio, California, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, New York, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington to collect 2 million diapers between May 1-31, 2024, to help those most in need. Partnering with the National Diaper Bank and local agencies, Walk the Walk Foundation provides free diapers to low-income families in Anne Arundel County while raising awareness of the essential health need for diapers.

One in two families struggle to provide clean, dry diapers for their children. A baby will use around 7,000 diapers before being potty trained. There aren’t any government programs that cover the cost of diapers for families, and at over $100 per month per child, this fuels the cycle of poverty. Three in five parents miss work or school because they can’t afford the diapers required to leave their child. Walk the Walk Foundation is part of the National Diaper Bank Network, which helps many organizations with diaper donations. In 2023, the foundation provided Anne Arundel County families with over 250,000 diapers and supplies, 50% more than distributed in 2022.

“When families struggle to afford diapers, it forces them to choose between their children’s health and other needs,” said Nicole Dolan, Executive Director of Walk the Walk Foundation. “Families may keep diapers on for too long or empty solids and reuse disposable diapers, resulting in rashes, urinary tract infections, or worse,” Dolan said. “We organize the diapers we receive, repackage them into groups of 25, and then give them to local non-profits, food, baby pantries, and shelters, who then distribute the diapers to families who need them.”

Ways to Participate

Donate Diapers: During May, consider visiting one of their partner locations to drop off your donation.

Support Financially: Make a tax-free donation to support the World’s Largest Diaper Drive.

Purchase Diapers: This simple shopping list allows people to give directly to needy families.

Annapolis Blues Soccer: The Walk the Walk Foundation has been selected as a beneficiary of the Blues’ home opener on May 15 at 7 p.m. Proceeds from the Community Shield game will go directly to support needy families and diaper donations will be accepted on-site.

