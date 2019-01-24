Annapolis woman charged after intentionally running into victim with car

An Annapolis woman is charged with assault after intentionally running car into victim after an argument.

Last night about 8:30pm, Annapolis Police responded to the 1400 Block of Tyler Avenue in the City’s Robinwood neighborhood for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Police identified the driver as Akia Nicole Gray of Annapolis. They also determined that the driver and the victim had an argument earlier in the day and the driver intentionally drove on the sidewalk to strike the victim.

Gray was arrested and charged with 1st and 2nd degree assault, and reckless endangerment. She is currently being held at the Jennifer Road Detention center awaiting a hearing.

The victim complained of ankle pain and received medical treatment at a local hospital.

