Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“2018
Insert future code here

Annapolis woman charged after intentionally running into victim with car

| January 24, 2019
Rams Head
Akia Gray

Akia Gray

An Annapolis woman is charged with assault after intentionally running car into victim after an argument.

Last night about 8:30pm, Annapolis Police responded to the 1400 Block of Tyler Avenue in the City’s Robinwood neighborhood for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Police identified the driver as Akia Nicole Gray of Annapolis. They also determined that the driver and the victim had an argument earlier in the day and the driver intentionally drove on the sidewalk to strike the victim.

Gray was arrested and charged with 1st and 2nd degree assault, and reckless endangerment. She is currently being held at the Jennifer Road Detention center awaiting a hearing.

The victim complained of ankle pain and received medical treatment at a local hospital.

Rams Head

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
“Watermark
Insert future code here