Leadership Anne Arundel to Host 3rd Annual Food Drive on Saturday, November 19th

Leadership Anne Arundel (LAA), the premier leadership training and networking institute in Anne Arundel County, will hold its 3rd Annual Alumni Food Collection Event scheduled for Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm at Chambers Park located at 14 Dorsey Ave, Annapolis, MD 21401.

Once again, Leadership Anne Arundel has partnered with the Anne Arundel County Food Bank, #justonesweater, and the Luminis Blood Bank. Last year, they collected nearly 3000 pounds of food, more than 200 sweaters, and 16 successful blood donations. Also, working in collaboration with the Greater Parole Community Association and local Chick-fil-A locations, the event calls on the community-at-large to provide curbside donations at Chamber’s Park located at 14 Dorsey Ave, Annapolis, MD 21401, on Saturday, November 19, between 10:00 am – 2:00 pm.

Items in most need include:

Canned Meats

Peanut Butter & Jelly (plastic jars)

Boxed Pasta & Sauce (plastic jars)

Healthy Snacks (breakfast bars, dried fruit)

Cereal

Soups / canned meals (Chef Boyardee)

Baby Food

Ensure / Nutritional supplements

Infant & Adult Diapers and Wipes

Toothbrushes and toothpaste

1 lb. bags of rice

1 lb. bags of beans (pinto, black, mixed)

Donations for the Anne Arundel County Food Bank can be made through text. Text AACFB to 91999 and select the amount of your donation.

The Luminis Health Blood Donor Center will be open to all who register to give blood. The donor will have access during the week or the collection day. Timeslot reservations are available on the LAA event page

#justonesweater will collect men’s, women’s, and children’s gently used, clean sweaters, fleeces, and hoodies. No coats, please. Be a part of making someone else’s winter warmer in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

All LAA Alumni are invited to register on the LAA website to participate as volunteers, directing food and blood donors and collecting, sorting, and loading food donations.

According to President & CEO Kris Valerio Shock, “We are proud to support and amplify the leadership and generosity of the LAA community and look forward to far surpassing last year’s donations. This year, our collection goal is to raise 5000 pounds of food and 500 sweaters.”

Visit the LAA community calendar at www.leadershipaa.org for more information.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print



Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, NEWS, Post To FB