AACPS’ Class of 2018 rakes in more than $200 million in scholarships

Anne Arundel County Public Schools seniors in the Class of 2018 earned a record $200.7 million, $44 million more than the preceding class. The offers mark the first time any single graduating class has topped $200 million.

Five of the county’s 15 high schools pulled in more than $20 million in offers, and 10 topped the $10 million mark, according to results from the school system’s annual senior survey. Severna Park High School topped the list with $35.6 million in offers, followed by Old Mill ($23.4 million), South River ($21.8 million), Broadneck ($21.2 million), and Annapolis $20.2 million).

Meade High School ($12.7 million) saw its scholarship offers nearly triple from the year before, and offers to Chesapeake Science Point students ($1.2 million) nearly doubled.

“This is a testament to the work of the incredible teams that play a part in the education of every one of our students,” Superintendent George Arlotto said. “This level of success is only attainable through the hard work of students, parents, teachers, counselors, and community and business partners who invest heavily in our children and their dreams. The return on that investment, as seen by these scholarship offers, is enormous.”

Scholarship and other post-secondary plan information is provided by seniors and collected through Naviance, an innovative school system program which allows school counselors to monitor the college application process for students and provide ongoing advice with regard to scholarships and other matters.

The data also indicates that 83 percent of graduating seniors plan to attend a two- or four-year college, 27 percent plan to work full-time, 8 percent plan to enlist in the military, and 3 percent plan to attend a private career school.

