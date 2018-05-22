Sam’s on the Waterfront: A perfect place to see free music every week

Sam’s on the Waterfront, one of four truly waterfront dining experiences in Annapolis has a great lineup of free weekend entertainment scheduled for the summer. Dine inside on their renowned menu, or simply sip a beer on their waterside dock bar as you watch the cares of a stressful week fade into the sunset.

MAY 2018

Friday, May 25th 7:00pm Peter James

Saturday, May 26th 7:00pm Room Temperature (Loose Ties Duo)

Sunday, May 27th 4:00pm Jay and Larry Duo (from Higher Hands)

Monday, May 28th 4:00pm Peter James

JUNE 2018

Friday, June 1st 7:00pm Jack Selway

Saturday, June 2nd 7:00pm Matt Mc Conville

Sunday, June 3rd 4:00pm Jay and Larry Duo (from Higher Hands)

Friday, June 8th 7:00pm Brandt Dunn

Saturday, June 9th 7:00pm The Greg Phillips Duo

Sunday, June 10th 4:00pm Matt & Neal

Friday, June 15th 7:00pm Pete Best Duo

Saturday, June 16th 7:00pm Dave Glaser

Sunday, June 17th 4:00pm Room Temperature (Loose Ties Duo)

Friday, June 22nd 7:00pm Black Rhinoceros

Saturday, June 23rd 7:00pm Peter James

Sunday, June 24th 4:00pm Guava Jelly

Friday, June 29th 7:00pm Mickey Basil

Saturday, June 30th 7:00pm Larry Gershon

JULY 2018

Sunday, July 1st 4:00pm Jay and Larry Duo (from Higher Hands)

Wed, July 4th 7:00pm Brandt Dunn

Friday, July 6th 7:00pm Jack Selway

Saturday, July 7th 7:00pm Matt Mc Conville

Sunday, July 8th 1:00pm Room Temperature (Loose Ties Duo)

Friday, July 13th 7:00pm Peter James

Saturday, July 14th 7:00pm The Greg Phillips Duo

Sunday, July 15th 4:00pm PJ & Neal

Friday, July 20th 7:00pm Pete Best Duo

Saturday, July 21st 7:00pm Dave Glaser

Sunday, July 22nd 4:00pm Black Rhinoceros

Friday, July 27th 7:00pm Dave Di Pietro

Saturday, July 28th 7:00pm Brian Farley

Sunday, July 29th 4:00pm Peter James

AUGUST 2018

Friday, Aug 3rd 7:00pm Jack Selway

Saturday, Aug 4th 7:00pm Matt Mc Conville

Sunday, Aug 5th 4:00pm Jay and Larry Duo (from Higher Hands)

Friday, Aug 10th 7:00pm PJ & Neal

Saturday, Aug 11th 7:00pm The Greg Phillips Duo

Sunday, Aug 12th 4:00pm Ira Ostrowski

Friday, Aug 17th 7:00pm Pete Best Duo

Saturday, Aug 18th 7:00pm Dave Glaser

Sunday, Aug 19th 4:00pm Black Rhinoceros

Friday, Aug 24th 7:00pm Peter James

Saturday, Aug 25th 7:00pm Spencer Joyce

Sunday, Aug 26th 4:00pm Jess Marie

Friday, Aug 31st 7:00pm Joe Saia

SEPTEMBER 2018

Saturday, Sep 1st 7:00pm Matt Mc Conville

Sunday, Sep 2nd 1:00pm Jay and Larry Duo (from Higher Hands) ????

Monday, Sep 3rd 1:00pm Loose Ties

Friday, Sep 7th 7:00pm Jack Selway

Saturday, Sep 8th 7:00pm The Greg Phillips Duo

Sunday, Sep 9th 4:00pm PJ & Neal

Friday, Sep 14th 7:00pm Shaun & Tammy

Saturday, Sep 15th 7:00pm Dave Glaser

Sunday, Sep 16th 4:00pm Dave Di Pietro

Friday, Sep 21st 7:00pm Pete Best Duo

Saturday, Sep 22nd 7:00pm Brandt Dunn

Sunday, Sep 23rd 4:00pm Guava Jelly

Friday, Sep 28th 7:00pm Peter James

Saturday, Sep 29th 7:00pm Black Rhinoceros

Sunday, Sep 30th 4:00pm Joe Saia

OCTOBER 2018

Friday, Oct 5th 7:00pm Jack Selway

Saturday, Oct 6th 7:00pm Matt Mc Conville

Sunday, Oct 7th 4:00pm Jay and Larry Duo (from Higher Hands)????

Friday, Oct 12th 7:00pm Peter James

Saturday, Oct 13th 7:00pm The Greg Phillips Duo

Sunday, Oct 14th 4:00pm Brent Schraffenberger

Friday, Oct 19th 7:00pm Pete Best Duo

Saturday, Oct 20th 7:00pm Dave Glaser

Sunday, Oct 21st 4:00pm PJ & Neal

Friday, Oct 26th 7:00pm Black Rhinoceros

Saturday, Oct 27th 7:00pm Stephan Heuer

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB