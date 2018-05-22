“Herrmann
Sam’s on the Waterfront: A perfect place to see free music every week

| May 22, 2018
Rams Head

Sam’s on the Waterfront, one of four truly waterfront dining experiences in Annapolis has a great lineup of free weekend entertainment scheduled for the summer. Dine inside on their renowned menu, or simply sip a beer on their waterside dock bar as you watch the cares of a stressful week fade into the sunset.

MAY 2018

Friday, May 25th        7:00pm            Peter James

Saturday, May 26th     7:00pm            Room Temperature (Loose Ties Duo)

Sunday, May 27th           4:00pm            Jay and Larry Duo (from Higher Hands)

Monday, May 28th     4:00pm            Peter James

JUNE 2018

Friday, June 1st           7:00pm            Jack Selway

Saturday, June 2nd       7:00pm            Matt Mc Conville

Sunday, June 3rd         4:00pm            Jay and Larry Duo (from Higher Hands)

Friday, June 8th          7:00pm            Brandt Dunn

Saturday, June 9th       7:00pm            The Greg Phillips Duo

Sunday, June 10th            4:00pm            Matt & Neal

Friday, June 15th         7:00pm            Pete Best Duo

Saturday, June 16th     7:00pm            Dave Glaser

Sunday, June 17th            4:00pm            Room Temperature (Loose Ties Duo)

Friday, June 22nd        7:00pm            Black Rhinoceros

Saturday, June 23rd     7:00pm            Peter James

Sunday, June 24th            4:00pm            Guava Jelly

Friday, June 29th         7:00pm            Mickey Basil

Saturday, June 30th     7:00pm            Larry Gershon

JULY 2018

Sunday, July 1st                4:00pm            Jay and Larry Duo (from Higher Hands)

Wed, July 4th               7:00pm            Brandt Dunn

Friday, July 6th           7:00pm            Jack Selway

Saturday, July 7th        7:00pm            Matt Mc Conville

Sunday, July 8th          1:00pm            Room Temperature (Loose Ties Duo)

Friday, July 13th         7:00pm            Peter James

Saturday, July 14th      7:00pm            The Greg Phillips Duo

Sunday, July 15th            4:00pm            PJ & Neal           

Friday, July 20th         7:00pm            Pete Best Duo

Saturday, July 21st      7:00pm            Dave Glaser

Sunday, July 22nd           4:00pm            Black Rhinoceros

Friday, July 27th         7:00pm            Dave Di Pietro

Saturday, July 28th      7:00pm            Brian Farley

Sunday, July 29th            4:00pm            Peter James

AUGUST 2018

Friday, Aug 3rd           7:00pm            Jack Selway

Saturday, Aug 4th        7:00pm            Matt Mc Conville

Sunday, Aug 5th          4:00pm            Jay and Larry Duo (from Higher Hands)

Friday, Aug 10th         7:00pm            PJ & Neal

Saturday, Aug 11th      7:00pm            The Greg Phillips Duo

Sunday, Aug 12th             4:00pm            Ira Ostrowski

Friday, Aug 17th          7:00pm            Pete Best Duo

Saturday, Aug 18th      7:00pm            Dave Glaser

Sunday, Aug 19th             4:00pm            Black Rhinoceros

Friday, Aug 24th          7:00pm            Peter James

Saturday, Aug 25th      7:00pm            Spencer Joyce

Sunday, Aug 26th             4:00pm            Jess Marie

Friday, Aug 31st          7:00pm            Joe Saia

SEPTEMBER 2018

Saturday, Sep 1st         7:00pm            Matt Mc Conville

Sunday, Sep 2nd          1:00pm            Jay and Larry Duo (from Higher Hands) ????

Monday, Sep 3rd         1:00pm            Loose Ties

Friday, Sep 7th           7:00pm            Jack Selway

Saturday, Sep 8th         7:00pm            The Greg Phillips Duo

Sunday, Sep 9th                 4:00pm            PJ & Neal           

Friday, Sep 14th          7:00pm            Shaun & Tammy

Saturday, Sep 15th       7:00pm            Dave Glaser

Sunday, Sep 16th              4:00pm            Dave Di Pietro

Friday, Sep 21st           7:00pm            Pete Best Duo

Saturday, Sep 22nd      7:00pm            Brandt Dunn

Sunday, Sep 23rd             4:00pm            Guava Jelly

Friday, Sep 28th          7:00pm            Peter James

Saturday, Sep 29th       7:00pm            Black Rhinoceros

Sunday, Sep 30th              4:00pm            Joe Saia

OCTOBER 2018

Friday, Oct 5th                               7:00pm            Jack Selway

Saturday, Oct 6th         7:00pm            Matt Mc Conville

Sunday, Oct 7th           4:00pm            Jay and Larry Duo (from Higher Hands)????

Friday, Oct 12th          7:00pm            Peter James

Saturday, Oct 13th       7:00pm            The Greg Phillips Duo

Sunday, Oct 14th              4:00pm            Brent Schraffenberger

Friday, Oct 19th          7:00pm            Pete Best Duo

Saturday, Oct 20th       7:00pm            Dave Glaser

Sunday, Oct 21st              4:00pm            PJ & Neal

Friday, Oct 26th          7:00pm            Black Rhinoceros

Saturday, Oct 27th       7:00pm            Stephan Heuer

Severn Bank

 

