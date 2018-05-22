Sam’s on the Waterfront: A perfect place to see free music every week
Sam’s on the Waterfront, one of four truly waterfront dining experiences in Annapolis has a great lineup of free weekend entertainment scheduled for the summer. Dine inside on their renowned menu, or simply sip a beer on their waterside dock bar as you watch the cares of a stressful week fade into the sunset.
MAY 2018
Friday, May 25th 7:00pm Peter James
Saturday, May 26th 7:00pm Room Temperature (Loose Ties Duo)
Sunday, May 27th 4:00pm Jay and Larry Duo (from Higher Hands)
Monday, May 28th 4:00pm Peter James
JUNE 2018
Friday, June 1st 7:00pm Jack Selway
Saturday, June 2nd 7:00pm Matt Mc Conville
Sunday, June 3rd 4:00pm Jay and Larry Duo (from Higher Hands)
Friday, June 8th 7:00pm Brandt Dunn
Saturday, June 9th 7:00pm The Greg Phillips Duo
Sunday, June 10th 4:00pm Matt & Neal
Friday, June 15th 7:00pm Pete Best Duo
Saturday, June 16th 7:00pm Dave Glaser
Sunday, June 17th 4:00pm Room Temperature (Loose Ties Duo)
Friday, June 22nd 7:00pm Black Rhinoceros
Saturday, June 23rd 7:00pm Peter James
Sunday, June 24th 4:00pm Guava Jelly
Friday, June 29th 7:00pm Mickey Basil
Saturday, June 30th 7:00pm Larry Gershon
JULY 2018
Sunday, July 1st 4:00pm Jay and Larry Duo (from Higher Hands)
Wed, July 4th 7:00pm Brandt Dunn
Friday, July 6th 7:00pm Jack Selway
Saturday, July 7th 7:00pm Matt Mc Conville
Sunday, July 8th 1:00pm Room Temperature (Loose Ties Duo)
Friday, July 13th 7:00pm Peter James
Saturday, July 14th 7:00pm The Greg Phillips Duo
Sunday, July 15th 4:00pm PJ & Neal
Friday, July 20th 7:00pm Pete Best Duo
Saturday, July 21st 7:00pm Dave Glaser
Sunday, July 22nd 4:00pm Black Rhinoceros
Friday, July 27th 7:00pm Dave Di Pietro
Saturday, July 28th 7:00pm Brian Farley
Sunday, July 29th 4:00pm Peter James
AUGUST 2018
Friday, Aug 3rd 7:00pm Jack Selway
Saturday, Aug 4th 7:00pm Matt Mc Conville
Sunday, Aug 5th 4:00pm Jay and Larry Duo (from Higher Hands)
Friday, Aug 10th 7:00pm PJ & Neal
Saturday, Aug 11th 7:00pm The Greg Phillips Duo
Sunday, Aug 12th 4:00pm Ira Ostrowski
Friday, Aug 17th 7:00pm Pete Best Duo
Saturday, Aug 18th 7:00pm Dave Glaser
Sunday, Aug 19th 4:00pm Black Rhinoceros
Friday, Aug 24th 7:00pm Peter James
Saturday, Aug 25th 7:00pm Spencer Joyce
Sunday, Aug 26th 4:00pm Jess Marie
Friday, Aug 31st 7:00pm Joe Saia
SEPTEMBER 2018
Saturday, Sep 1st 7:00pm Matt Mc Conville
Sunday, Sep 2nd 1:00pm Jay and Larry Duo (from Higher Hands) ????
Monday, Sep 3rd 1:00pm Loose Ties
Friday, Sep 7th 7:00pm Jack Selway
Saturday, Sep 8th 7:00pm The Greg Phillips Duo
Sunday, Sep 9th 4:00pm PJ & Neal
Friday, Sep 14th 7:00pm Shaun & Tammy
Saturday, Sep 15th 7:00pm Dave Glaser
Sunday, Sep 16th 4:00pm Dave Di Pietro
Friday, Sep 21st 7:00pm Pete Best Duo
Saturday, Sep 22nd 7:00pm Brandt Dunn
Sunday, Sep 23rd 4:00pm Guava Jelly
Friday, Sep 28th 7:00pm Peter James
Saturday, Sep 29th 7:00pm Black Rhinoceros
Sunday, Sep 30th 4:00pm Joe Saia
OCTOBER 2018
Friday, Oct 5th 7:00pm Jack Selway
Saturday, Oct 6th 7:00pm Matt Mc Conville
Sunday, Oct 7th 4:00pm Jay and Larry Duo (from Higher Hands)????
Friday, Oct 12th 7:00pm Peter James
Saturday, Oct 13th 7:00pm The Greg Phillips Duo
Sunday, Oct 14th 4:00pm Brent Schraffenberger
Friday, Oct 19th 7:00pm Pete Best Duo
Saturday, Oct 20th 7:00pm Dave Glaser
Sunday, Oct 21st 4:00pm PJ & Neal
Friday, Oct 26th 7:00pm Black Rhinoceros
Saturday, Oct 27th 7:00pm Stephan Heuer
