Historic Annapolis re-opening for business

On Friday, June 12, Historic Annapolis opened both the William Paca Garden located at 186 Prince George Street and the Historic Annapolis Museum Store located at 77 Main Street. Both locations will be open Thursday – Saturday from 10 am-2 pm.

The William Paca Garden will offer access and self-guided tours and as well as guided tours, focused on the history of the site or horticultural focused tours. Guided tours will take place at 11 am and 1 pm. Guided garden tours will be limited to 6 people. Registration for guided tours is required in advance, while advance reservations for access and self-guided garden tours is strongly encourage. Reservations can be made at www.annapolis.org. Registering and paying for these tours can be done at www.annapolis.org.

The admission charge for access and self-guided garden tours is $5 for the general public and free for Historic Annapolis Members and Volunteers. Admission for the guided history and garden tours is $10 general admission and $5 for Historic Annapolis Members and volunteers. Private guided garden tours, consisting of only members of your family or travel companions can be booked for a cost of $80 for the general pubic and $60 for Historic Annapolis Members and volunteers. The fee includes up to 6 individuals and can be made by calling 410-267-7619.

The Museum Store located at 77 Main Street is the perfect place to purchase a housewarming gift, a Father’s Day gift or even something to treat yourself. Access to the Museum Store will be limited in numbers based on the guidelines provided by the City of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

Historic Annapolis is doing its part to keep you healthy. Following governmental guidelines and that of the CDC, customer numbers will be limited, facial coverings will be required, hand sanitizer will be provided, only credit card sales will be accepted, additional cleaning is being conducted and HA staff is temperature and symptom checked daily. All guests will be asked to please stay home should they display any of the symptoms related to COVID-19. Additionally, no public restrooms will be available and guests should plan on bringing their own water bottles to the Paca Garden. No food or drink will be allowed in the Museum Store.

Additional information can be found at www.annapolis.org or by calling 410-267-7619.

