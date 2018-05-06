Northrop Realty expands with new Bestgate Road office

Northrop Realty, A Long & Foster Company, is relocating its Annapolis office location from Eastport to 900 Bestgate Road, Suite 100, across the street from Westfield Annapolis Mall with access to Interstate 97 and U.S. Route 50.

The new, larger office space—opened its doors on April 26, 2018—will cover 2,925 square feet and support Northrop Realty’s established presence in Annapolis and throughout Anne Arundel County. Twelve full-time real estate agents and an administrative staff member will work from the new office. Northrop Realty is planning additional future expansion and looking to increase the number of professional real estate agents working from the Annapolis office location as well as other locations.

“We’re flourishing in Anne Arundel County and excited to offer a bigger, better office space where our agents can better serve our clients in the area,” said Creig Northrop, president and CEO of Northrop Realty. “We’re in a highly accessible and convenient location in Annapolis and look forward to continuing to support and service the local community.”

In addition to Annapolis, Northrop Realty has offices in Clarksville, Silver Spring, Sykesville and Timonium. Formerly the Creig Northrop Team of Long & Foster Real Estate, Northrop Realty became a full-service brokerage under the Long & Foster Real Estate family of companies earlier this year. The transition from real estate team to brokerage allows Northrop Realty to continue to grow and expand with additional offices.

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS