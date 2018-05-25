Annapolis Arts Week kicks off June 3rd with First Sunday Arts Festival

Now is the time for art lovers to visit Annapolis, Maryland as the City starts its 2nd annual Annapolis Arts Week event. The week is filled with big events in the Annapolis Arts District including First Sunday Arts Festivals, Dinner Under the Stars, and Paint Annapolis,

The popular First Sunday Arts Festival will bring thousands of locals and visitors out on the town to shop directly from local artisans in historic downtown Annapolis, Maryland. The festival provides shopping opportunities from over 130 local and regional artists and crafters selling their artwork from 11am to 5pm. You will find artisans selling handcrafted jewelry, pottery, glass, clothing, handbags, wood-turnings, furniture, sculpture, photography, paintings, garden art, and more. You will also have the opportunity to check out the new Pearl Bailey mural in the newly renovated Whitmore Park and visit the annual Fireman’s service at the Fireman’s Memorial located next to the festival. First Sunday Arts Festivals is the easiest and largest place to shop monthly in the region for art and handcrafted items.

Performers throughout the festival will be showcasing live music at four free performance stages including, Weisman Park near the Visitors Center which is a good spot to relax in the shade, the main stage next to Stan and Joe’s Saloon, City Gate Park on the second block of West Street, and on Calvert Street at in Whitmore Park. The bands for June 4th include:

Weisman Park by the Visitors Center

11-1 Meki’s Polynesian Dance

2-2:45 The Arundelairs

3:15-4 Animato Suzuki violin program

Stan and Joe’s Stage

12-2 Naked Jungle

3-5 Swampcandy

City Gate Park

2-4 Kristi Allen

Whitmore Park by Lee Priddy Music Academy

12-12:45 Water on Mars

1-2:15 Naptown Sings

2:30 -3 Daphne Exckman

3:15-3:45 Sophie (from Water on Mars)

4-5 Common Corpse

All the restaurants in the festival area will be setting up relaxing outdoor cafes along West Street and food trucks are on hand in Whitmore Park. Several of the restaurants also host entertainment indoors during and after the festival including Rams Head Tavern, 49 West Coffeehouse and Gallery and Tsunami. After the festival head next door to Reynolds Tavern for an outdoor movie night.

The First Sunday Arts Festivals are conveniently located in downtown Annapolis on West Street and Calvert Street where parking is a breeze. There are several parking garages next to the festival including Whitmore Parking Garage and Gott’s Court Parking Garage both located along Calvert Street, and the Loews Hotel Parking Garage and Knighton Parking Garage located on West Street The Calvert Street Parking garage located at 19 St. Johns Street has free parking all day and is located within a two block stroll from the First Sunday Arts Festival.

Admission to the First Sunday Arts Festivals is free, so bring your friends and family to spend a day out on the town. First Sunday Arts Festivals for the 2018 season are on Sunday June 3 , July 1, August 5, September 2, October 7, November 4 and with a special bonus festival on Sunday December 2nd called the Annapolis Chocolate Binge Festival.

For those staying in town to enjoy the Annapolis Arts Week there are three hotels in the Annapolis Arts District to enjoy (Loews, Hilton Garden and Westin).

The First Sunday Arts Festivals are sponsored by the Inner West Street Association and managed by Evans Management LLC.

For more information and updates visit www.firstsundayarts.com

