Severna Park High students assist Brooklyn Park Elementary with literacy and reading

Severna Park students, led by Senior Leadership III students Rachel Spilker and Kailyn McCulloch have volunteered their time to raise money to supply Brooklyn Park Elementary School’s Reading and Literacy program with necessary school supplies and teach lessons to help build excitement for the project.

Severna Park’s Leadership Institute is a program that has been developed to promote a sense of community and a passion for service with a wide range of service projects led by students each year. Each year, students choose an organization that they feel connected with and create a project so that they can give back to it while building leadership qualities in the younger students involved. The course teaches students how to develop their skills in order to become more effective leaders.

The mission of Reading in the Park is to aid in the improvement of literacy rates of students at Brooklyn Park Elementary school in order to help create future educational opportunities by creating a fun and efficient educational environment.

Rachel Spilker and Kailyn McCulloch, along with their group of sophomore Leadership I students have raised money to purchase new schools supplies such as whiteboards. They will continue by delivering the supplies and leading literacy lessons at the elementary school. By creating intriguing lessons, they hope to inspire a desire to keep learning.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB