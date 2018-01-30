The Rammies are accepting votes

The Rams Head Group is excited to announce the Sixth Annual Rammie Awards, an online accolade to recognize outstanding shows of the past year. Winners are chosen via online votes from fans and Rams Head staff.

From now until 11:59 p.m. on February 7th, fans can visit www.ramsheadgroup.com to vote on categories including National Show of the Year, “Emerging Artist” of the Year, Comedy Show of the Year, Best Opening Act, All Ages Matinee Show of the Year and many more. Everyone who votes will be entered to win a pair of tickets to a show of their choice at Rams Head On Stage.

