December 13, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Navy Defeats Army 17-13, Apartment Fire in Annapolis. Pittman’s COVID Bonus Tally.

Today…Navy defeated Army in the 122nd Army-Navy Game; we have a recap! The Annapolis Fire Department rescued 18 people from an apartment fire in Eastport. County Executive Pittman released the numbers on the $1000 COVID Vaccination bonuses for employees. Annapolis Police will be streaming a forum about safety in the city tomorrow night. We now know the semi-finalists for Anne Arundel County Teacher of the Year. The Eastport Yacht Club canceled the Lights Parade, but did give out the awards!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Money Monday Report

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

Authority: Friends of Scott Gibson; Sandy Crosier, Treasurer

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, December 13th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Wow., what a weekend. What a welcomed Navy win..more on that in a sec. But got a chance to go into New York yesterday to see the Christmas Markets, a little ice skating, and the Maryland Tree at Rockefeller Center. If you get an opportunity before it comes down..it’s definitely worth the trip. Well, it IS Monday and we are back at it again, so let’s get into the news…shall we?

17-13. The final score of the 122nd Army-Navy Game and as always it was a pretty incredible game. I heard Navy was favored by 7 and a half, but the first half didn’t seem like that. However, they came out strong in the last half, and ultimately it was a case of mixed signals that turned the game around. It was 4th and 1, Mids were up 14-13, and Coach Ken decided to play it safe and punt the ball. The snapper did not hear Diego Fagot make a call and assumed it was a fake punt play they had in their playbooks. So while the rest were waiting for a punt, Fagot found himself with a ball and he ran for a first down. The end result of that play was a 3 point field goal putting the Mids up 17-13 requiring an Army TD that never materialized. With Navy winning, they spoiled Army’s chance of winning the Commander In Chief’s Trophy. It’s the first time the Commander-In-Chief’s trophy has been split three ways since 1993. The trophy will remain at West Point since Army won last year. Of course with the 20th anniversary of 911, there were a lot of remembrances, pomp, and circumstance and halftime saw Lee Greenwood singing hit God Bless The USA which was written in the aftermath of 911. One thing that I got out of this game is that Navy Football has some upcoming talent–the kids on the team stepped up when needed. Now let’s see how it translates on the field next fall. Tentatively, the home opener is September 3rd against Delaware!

We got the details of this story just after the DNB was released on Friday. But just about midnight, Thursday into Friday, the Annapolis Fire Department was called to the 100 block of Severn Ave for a fire on a balcony in a multi-story apartment building. The residents of the apartment and several others were trapped. The fire went to two alarms and spread to the interior of one unit and caused significant smoke damage to others. One resident was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, the fire department rescued 18 people and in the end, ten people were displaced from their homes and being assisted by the Red Cross. No cause or damage estimate is available just yet.

Tuesday night at 6:00 pm, tune in to the City of Annapolis Facebook Page or YouTube Channel to hear Chief of Police Edward Jackson and his senior commanders discuss recent crime, how they are fighting it, community policing, and new state legislation. They have selected “invited members of the community” to attend in person and participate. I asked why not in a larger space to allow more people to participate and a City Spokesperson said that they do not have the technical resources to reliably do that so they will be doing it from the Emergency Operations Center to reach as many people as possible. Not sure I buy it, they streamed the inauguration just fine, city council meetings are fine, Maryland Hall has the technology in place. But, 6:00 pm, on the City’s Facebook Page or YouTube Channel to hear what they are doing about crime!

$4, 781,000. That was the final cost of Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman’s incentive to get employees vaccinated. The program was announced in September and offered a $1000 bonus to employees who were vaccinated. 4,276 were already vaccinated and were eligible, and an additional 505 took the County up on the offer. Right now the 4,781 county employees represent about 81% of all county employees. This was all paid for with Federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan. Pittman said it is a good investment and also said it helps as raises were removed from the budget this year.

And then there were ten..and two. I am talking about the semi-finalists for Anne Arundel County Teacher of the year. For the public schools:

Jenna Borman – Deale Elementary

Ada Downing – Marl ey Middle

Andy Guzik – Chesapeake Bay Middle

Eric Hare – Quarterfield Elementary

Lacie Harold – Arundel Middle

Patricia Kerner – Crofton Woods Elementary

Jennifer Lowe – Crofton High

Nafeesah Marcellus – Brock Bridge Elementary

Molly Stavely – Glen Burnie High

and Charles Whittaker – CAT North

For the independent schools:

Katie Hansen – Annapolis Area Christian School

Mary Raleigh – St Marys High

Congrats to all twelve. They will be honored at the Excellence in Education Awards on April 26th up at The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel.

The Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade was canceled due to the winds..and that stunk. But they did go on and judge to recognize the hard work put forth by captains to get ready for the event!

Best in Show was Fair Tide skippered by Jim DiMaggio

Best Illumination went to Kyrie skippered by Beth Berry and Kathy Downs

Best Animation Voyageur skippered by Todd Croteau

Best Christmas Spirit – Gin Joint piloted by Robert Lippincott

Long & Foster Award when to Bennu skippered by Julianne Degraw Fettus

Best New Entry was awarded to Water Dog skippered by Donna Clapp.

The 40th Anniversary is next year. and the date is December 10th!

And as we start to wrap up, I hope you caught the local business spotlight Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits is always a lot of fun to catch up with Dave. And speaking of Dave.. up next week is Michelle Davey from Davey Dance Academy in the Cape!

And finally– Remember my Holiday Lights Program. Last few days to send in nominations. Do you have an amazing light display? Maybe a neighbor? Or maybe you passed one somewhere? Send me the address or closest cross street etc and I will add it to a google map I am making so you can pop it in your GPS and road trip all over the county looking at the best holiday lights. Email me the address at [email protected]

OK, that's it for the news

Alrighty, it is Monday, and Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina is here with your Monday Money Report. And as always, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather.

