International film festival comes to Annapolis in February

The 10th Annual Bridges to the World International Film Festival will be held on Thursdays at 7 p.m. from February 8 to March 8 at Studio 39, 291 Locust Ave., Annapolis.

Admission is free for all of the movies, which are sponsored by World Artists Experiences and the International Division of Maryland’s Office of the Secretary of State

The Bridges to the World International Film Festival is a statewide initiative in recognition of the State’s global reach and connections.

The films to be presented are “The Gate of Dreams” from Paraguay on Feb. 8; “Cherry Tobacco” from Estonia on Feb. 15; “Captain Abu Raed” from Jordan on Feb. 22; “Arts of the Monsoon” from Oman on Mar. 1; and a film from Bulgaria to be announced on Mar. 8.

The films were selected and provided by the respective embassies to represents their country’s spirit and art of film making.

Each film will be introduced and followed by a discussion. Films will be shown in English or with English subtitles.

The same films will be shown in California, Cumberland, Salisbury University, and Towson University. The complete schedule and additional information is available at WAE’s website at www.worldartists.org.

World Artists Experiences is a non-profit organization which bridges international understanding through cultural and citizen diplomacy in schools, colleges, and communities to foster respect, trust, hope, and peace in the world. For more information contact WAE at [email protected].

The International Division for Maryland’s Office of the Secretary of State strives to foster global awareness and increase the level and consistency of open dialogue and exchange between Maryland’s citizens and institutions and their international counterparts. Among its responsibilities is the administration of the Maryland Sister States Program which includes active relationships with 18 countries.

