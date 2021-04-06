Annapolis Town Center Announces the Hotel Charlie; But Only For A Weekend

The Annapolis Town Center is doing it again!

Hotel Charlie

Enjoy a five-star experience when you check-in at Hotel Charlie, located in the East Lounge of Annapolis Town Center. Hosted by Vintage Views: A Wandering Bar, this pop-up event will feature delicious cuisine, live entertainment, and exceptional service. Reservations are required, exclusive, and limited. Guests can book one of two special evenings–April 16th or 17th.

Reservations are based upon the number in your party. Choose from a six person table ($360), four person table ($240) or two person ($120) table. Your reservation includes the following amenities: entry to the experience from the main lobby, one glass of champagne per person, one small plate per person, a charcuterie board for the table, and evening entertainment. Additional food and drinks can be ordered while at your table.

Enjoy your stay!

COVID precautions will be in place!

