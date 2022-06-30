June 30, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Political Shenanigans. Pool’s Open! Cocaine in a Wheel Chair. Events!!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

There’s a lot of political shenanigans happening–beware. The HACA pool is open. TSA finds a wheelchair at BWI loaded with 30 pounds of cocaine. And a comprehensive list of events this weekend and the Fourth of July!

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, June 30th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

And just like that– June of 2022 is in the history books! And as a reminder, we are taking tomorrow and Monday off to rest a little and have a good time for the Fourth of July Weekend! OK, let’s get into the news, shall we?

I want to start off with political shenanigans and warn you not to fall for them. You may have seen mailers denigrating one candidate or the other for County Executive. My advice is to look to the mailers authorized by the candidates themselves and not some unknown PAC in Virginia. At least that way you are hopefully hearing the trash talk from the respective horses’ mouths. Also, for Governor, the Democratic Governor’s Association is expected to put nearly a million dollars in advertising to support Republican Candidate Dan Cox. Strange bedfellows? Not really. Cox, is pretty much universally considered a right-wing nut job and has the support of former President Trump. Basically, in Maryland, he is NOT electable. So the DGA is putting money to hopefully put him over Kelly Schulz in the primary to hopefully ensure a democrat in Government House. Again, for your mudslinging fix..stick to the mud slung by the candidates themselves. It is SO important to do your own research and make the best decision for you when it comes time to vote—and of course, PLEASE VOTE!

It’s not often that you find a million dollars of blow in a wheelchair. But that is exactly what happened earlier this week at BWI when TSA agents became suspicious of the shape of a wheelchair seat! They x-rayed it and found 13 bricks of cocaine weighing more than 30 pounds. Of course, the occupant of the chair was arrested and is being held in a County Detention Center. He was arriving at BWI from the Dominican. And or own State’s Attorney, Ann Colt Leitess will prosecute.

The HACA Pool is open. We told you about the $10,000 donation from Atlas Restaurant Group last week. Well more private donations have come in and the pool is now open and the kiddos are splashing. And I am assuming that HACA was finally able to find the lifeguards they need!

And let’s talk events in the area… and let’s go chronologically.

Tonight–Tides and Tunes at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park

Sunday, July 3rd–First Sunday Arts Festival on West Street from 10 am to 5 pm

Also Sunday, from 6 pm to 10 pm a free concert at City Dock by the Art in Public Places Commission

Sunday evening at the Baysox Stadium, after a 6:05 pm game, the Baysox will be hosting a pretty amazing fireworks display!

And on Monday–the big day… My favorite event of the year is at the Paca House and Gardens–a naturalization ceremony for folks from around the world. It is at 9 am and will take about an hour and this is so moving–imagine taking the oath of citizenship on the patio of a home owned by a signer of the Declaration of Independence.

Also at 9 am so you will need to pick your poison–The West Annapolis 4th of July Parade on Melvin Avenue

10 am up in Severna Park, one of the most Fourth of July-y parades you will ever see.

Down in South County at 10 am as well is the Shady Side Parade

At 1030 am over in Eastport at Eastport Elementary School, it is the MRE’s 4th of July Kids Parade–think bicycles with streamers and playing cards in the spokes.

The Galesville Parade, another small town amazing parade steps off at 1 pm

And then the big kahuna–Annapolis. The parade steps off at 630 pm near Maryland Hall and will come down West and Main Streets to City Dock.

At 8 pm, the US Naval Academy Band will be playing at City Dock

And around 915 pm the skies will light up with the City’s fireworks.

There are a bunch of parking and boating restrictions so head to EyeOnAnnapolis.net to get the skinny on that.

And I mentioned the Naval Academy Band.. today is I-Day so welcome to the class of 2026 and their families. There will be a lot of people in town today, tomorrow and likely the weekend–because who doesn’t like Annapolis on the Fourth of July? So as it was with graduation–the word for the long weekend will be patience!

And, that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight Tru Centered Chiropractic! And next weekend, Daylyy–a new social media company.. and if you want a sneak peek at that, check out Jamie Costello’s segment on them tonight at 11:00 pm–that’s on ABC2. Bonus pod might drop this afternoon…maybe Friday. We’ll see!

I mentioned it before but it bears mentioning again … tonight–tides and tunes at the Maritime Museum and remember EOA5 saves you $5 on the Wilma Lee.

As always a thank you to the sponsors for today's Daily News Brief- Solar Energy Services, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, and Alpha Engineering!

It is Thursday so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace with your Maker Minutes. And, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather. But it is also kind of my Friday, so I will take this time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do lots of fun things, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Tuesday. Now, hang tight, here’s the rest!

