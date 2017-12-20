Department of Aging offers a caregiver workshop

The Department of Aging and Disabilities is pleased to announce an up-coming Caregiver Educational Workshop.

A limited number of spaces are available for the January 23, 2018 (1:00-3:00 pm) “Communicating through Behaviors” caregiver workshop. This workshop encompasses an experiential learning tool and educational component which heightens empathy for individuals living with dementia and promotes a better understanding of dementia behaviors. Participants will be equipped with communication skills to improve care and reduce caregiver stress. The workshop will be held at the Department of Aging & Disabilities North County office (7320 Ritchie Highway, Glen Burnie). For information or to register for this workshop, call 410-222-4375 or 410-222-4339

This workshop is presented at no cost to the public by the National Family Caregiver Support Program of the Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities.

Anyone needing special accommodations must contact Mary Chaput at 410-222-4339 , or by e-mail at [email protected] at least seven days in advance of the event. TTY users, please call via Maryland Relay 7-1-1. All materials are available in an alternative format upon request.

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS