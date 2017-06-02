Arundel Mills adds new retailers, starts renovation on food pavilion

Arundel Mills, Maryland’s largest outlet and value retail shopping, dining and entertainment destination will debut new-to-the market retailers and a redesigned food pavilion beginning this last month. A number of dynamic dining concepts joined customer favorites in the revitalized food pavilion that is central to the mall’s extensive transformation.

The popular center, which hosts millions of customers annually, is home to three iconic American brands – Under Armour Factory House, kate spade new york and the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store. The Under Armour store features the company’s full portfolio of high performance activewear and footwear in 8,544 square feet of handsomely appointed, high-energy space. Kate spade new york adds another fashion forward retailer to the roster of more than 200 stores. Her stylish ready-to-wear clothing and handbags, along with accessories and jewelry, round out the store’s signature offerings. Taking over an 11,883-square-foot space adjacent to the food pavilion, the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store brings its timeless classic apparel to the region.

“We are committed to constantly reinvigorating the look, feel and offerings of our center,” said Gene Condon, Vice President and General Manager at Arundel Mills. “The refreshed food pavilion interior and delicious dining choices, paired with our popular retail selections, better showcase the world-class environment we’ve always offered.”

In addition to the expanded retail options, new food concepts were introduced to the food pavilion whose grand re-opening is set for fall 2017 and will include 12 eateries. Arundel Mills will house Maryland’s first Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar, a gourmet burger eatery offering a variety of beverage choices, including 24 craft beers, 23 wines and hand-made cocktails

The redesigned food pavilion will take on an entirely new look. Contemporary new flooring and lighting, a stylish color palette, and the introduction of new seating, including elevated banquet tables with charging stations and intimate conversation seating areas, combine to create an exciting, transformed, energy-efficient space.

“Anytime a business here chooses to invest in itself demonstrates a commitment to our county,” said County Executive Steve Schuh. “The improved food pavilion and new tenants at Arundel Mills will bring more patrons to Hanover, helping to strengthen our economy and ensure a brighter future for our citizens.”

“The ongoing transformation of Arundel Mills is focused on meeting the high expectations of our guests,” added Condon. “The renovation is designed for minimal disruption to shoppers and stores and will not interfere during the mall’s regular hours.”

For more information about Arundel Mills offerings, visit www.arundelmills.com.

