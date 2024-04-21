April 21, 2024
Homestead Gardens
Life In The Area

Rams Head On Stage: Billy Bob Thornton and Screaming Orphans!

Experience the electrifying fusion of Nashville’s soul, New Orleans’ rhythm, and Austin’s raw energy, all under one roof in Annapolis at Rams Head On Stage! Get ready for an intimate, up-close-and-personal concert experience where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage.

Step into a world where a small venue delivers a powerhouse performance 364 days a year, featuring top national acts that will leave you breathless. Don’t miss out on the hottest upcoming shows – it’s time to mark your calendar and plan one of the best nights out ever!

The Blackbyrds

Thursday, June 13

7:30pm | $42

The English Channel: America’s Premier British Invasion Band

Sunday, June 23

7:30pm | $25

In Gratitude: A Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire

Friday, July 5

8pm | $39.50

Marcus Miller

Saturday, August 24

6:30pm & 9:30pm | $55

Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters

Tuesday, October 15

7:30pm | $45

Screaming Orphans

Thursday, December 12

7:30pm | $25

UPCOMING SHOWS:  

04/21 Willie Watson w. Skribe

04/23 House of Finn: The Music of Crowded House

04/24 Madison Cunningham & Juana Molina

04/25 Stanley Jordan

04/26 Broken Arrow: The Music of Neil Young

04/27 The Amish Outlaws

04/28 Brandy Clark w. SistaStrings

04/30 Naturally 7

05/01 Alan Doyle w. Adam Baldwin

05/02 Margaret Glaspy w. Ryan Lerman of Scary Pockets

05/03 Vanilla Fudge

05/04 Al Stewart

05/05 Dan Navarro w. Jesse Lynn Madera

05/07 + 08 Al Di Meola

05/09 Vienna Teng w. Jean Rohe

05/10 The Legend Lives On: A Tribute to Gordon Lightfoot feat. Robin Bullock

05/11 Hawthorne Heights

05/12 The Bill Withers Experience

05/15 Bodeans

05/16 David Sanborn

05/17 Louisiana Calling with The Sonny Landreth Band and The Iguanas

05/18 Sirens of Spring feat. Sweet Leda, Mama’s Black Sheep, & Christine Havrilla & Gypsy Fuzz

05/19 Leonid & Friends

05/20 John Hiatt w. Jeff LeBlanc

05/21 Ruth Moody of The Wailin’ Jennys

05/22 Scott Kirby w. Noah Robertson

05/23 The Washington Roast: An Unfiltered Bipartisan-Bashing Politically Incorrect Comedy For The People

05/24 Maggie Rose: No One Gets Out Alive Tour w/ Fancy Hagood

05/25 Lindsey Webster

05/26 Kim Waters

05/28 Mark & Maggie O’Connor

05/30 Anders Osborne

05/31 The Super 70s Concert Experience feat. Super Trans Am

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Behind the Scenes: Understanding the Technology Powering Siri

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

