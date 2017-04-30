Pilates Cooperative of Anne Arundel County to celebrate Pilates Day

The owners of Pilates on the Bay, Chesapeake Pilates Center, Active Body & Health and Kimmotion Pilates have come together to create the Pilates Cooperative of Anne Arundel County. The cooperative is focused on preserving the quality of the Pilates Method.

Jennifer Politte of Pilates on the Bay said, “Each of us has built our own individual Pilates communities within each of our studios and it seems only natural for us to come together and create a larger community. As a collective we are better able to serve our community, promote education about the Pilates Method and contribute to the growth of our local economy.”

Kimberly Kandra, of Kimmotion Pilates went on to add, “Although we all come from different certifications and backgrounds, our goals are the same. We strive to provide quality Pilates instruction to our clients with our primary focus on the classical teaching of Joseph Pilates himself.”

Teaming up with Fleet Feet Sports, the premier running specialty store of Annapolis, the cooperative is offering a complimentary Pilates mat class on the deck at the Annapolis Harbour Center to celebrate Pilates Day on May 6th. The class will take place at 9 am with check-in at 8:30. A small reception will follow at Fleet Feet Sports. Participants can register for this free event by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/national-pilates-day-mat-class-tickets-33557815329.

Working with other small businesses is important for our local economy. We are so fortunate to have Fleet Feet Sports, and the Annapolis Harbour Center support this event. In order to be successful, small businesses have to come together,” said Debi Vincent of Active Body and Health. “Being inclusive and collaborative is part of what helps make small businesses successful. We especially appreciate Fleet Feet’s support because work for a common goal, helping people stay fit and healthy.”

In lieu of payment, the cooperative is asking that participants make a donation to the Anne Arundel County Mobile Response team. The Mobile Response team supports those impacted by the opiate/heroin epidemic. Our county has seen record numbers of overdoses and deaths in the past year.

“We knew that we wanted this event to be bigger than us. We wanted it to benefit someone,” said Stefanie O’Rourke of the Chesapeake Pilates Center. “We were going around the table suggesting charities or organizations that were important to us as individuals. When the phrase “heroin epidemic” was said we all realized someone close to us or that we knew was effected. It’s everywhere, crossing no socio-economic boundaries. The Mobile Response Unit of AA county is in the trenches of our community responding to overdoses as well as educating school personnel, students and parents. They are fighting a tough, uphill battle.”

