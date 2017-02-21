AACC wins national award for budgeting

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) recently awarded Anne Arundel Community College the GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award.

“We’re honored to be among those who received GFOA’s inaugural award for community college budgeting excellence,” said Melissa Beardmore, vice president of Learning Resources Management, who is responsible for the college’s operating and capital budgets. “It acknowledges our commitment to excellence and high standards, and demonstrates our stewardship of taxpayers’ money.”

To receive the award, which reflects the college’s the commitment to meet the highest principles of governmental budgeting, AACC had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. The guidelines were designed to assess how well an entity’s budget serves as a policy document, financial plan, operations guide and communications device.

AACC’s budget documents were rated proficient in all four categories as well as in the 14 mandatory criteria within those categories.

“Award recipients have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and provide an excellent example for other governments throughout North America,” according to a GFOA news release. AACC was one of 1,565 recipients.

This is the only national awards program in governmental budgeting.

