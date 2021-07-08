July 8, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Cop Being Investigated in Step-Son’s Death. Maryland Vax Program For Tuition. Mall For Sale!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the death of a 15-year old and his step-father, a BPD cop, is being investigated. Governor Hogan announced a vaccination program in conjunction with the Maryland Higher Education Commission for $1 million in tuition. The eviction moratorium is ending soon. Casinos are having a banner year. And the Marley Station Mall is up for auction once again.

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

Good morning, it’s Thursday, July 8th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Welcome to the home stretch for the week, rumor has it that it’s supposed to get a bit stormy today and tomorrow, but I’ll let George set us straight on that in a little bit, so let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

A sad and developing story out of the Curtis Bay section of the county. On Tuesday afternoon, the Anne Arundel County Police responded to the 1400 block of Stoney Point Way regarding a custody dispute between a mother and her child’s step-father. Police arrived and wanted to check on the well-being of the 15-year old boy and the stepfather became combative and tried to disarm one of the officers. The police subdued him and discovered the son in a bedroom deceased. The suspect slash step-father was arrested n various assault charges and has been identified as a 34-year-old male of the address who is a three-year veteran of the Baltimore City Police Department. They executed a search warrant and collected a bunch of evidence and are awaiting the medical examiner’s report on the cause and manner of death before any other charges may be filed. Police are asking anyone that may know anything to call them at 410-222-4731.

Not a lot happened in the Ramos trial yesterday. Psychologists and psychiatrists continued their testimony for the defense explaining their credentials and how they came to the conclusion that Ramos was not mentally capable of understanding his crime. But again–read Alex and Lilly in The Capital!

This is cool. Remember that lottery vaccine program…if you were an adult and had received at least 1 shot you could win $40,000 in a random draw? Well, the kids weren’t able to participate in that because.. they are kids. But now, Governor Hogan has announced a new program in conjunction with the Maryland Higher Education Commission to give away $1 million in scholarships for college to kids aged 12 to 17. To be eligible, all you need to do is be a Maryland resident between 12 and 17 and then have at least one shot. The program runs for 8 weeks beginning on the 12th with two winners each week with 4 winners the final week. Now, this is not cash like the lottery one, but a $50,000 deposit into a Maryland 529 plan which SHOULD cover tuition at any Maryland public college! And it is transferrable to a private school or an out-of-state school as well. After we upload this in a few minutes, we’re headed to Baltimore to speak with Dr. Jim Fielder the Secretary of the Maryland Higher Education Commission to get all the scoop. So, another bonus pod is coming your way–keep an eye out for that ESPECIALLY if you have kiddos.

And speaking of the Guv, a reminder to renters in Maryland that the eviction moratorium is ending in a little more than a month–August 15th. At that point, Courts will be able to start ordering evictions. If you are behind on your rent, talk to your landlord and try to negotiate a deal. It also might be prudent to check the Maryland Judiciary to see if a Failure to Pay Rent claim has been filed–the landlord does NOT need to notify you that it has been filed. And know that there are many avenues for help and assistance. Head to EyeOnAnnapolis.net and search for “eviction” and you should have a bunch. There is help on the state level as well as the County and City. But the key thing is to make sure you do SOMETHING and try to avoid it.

Apparently, there was a pent-up demand for gambling in Maryland. The casinos once again had record months. Obviously, they outpaced 2020, but they are 13% higher than 2019–pre-COVID. In June, they raked in $161.5 million, and $67.6 million of that supposedly goes into the Maryland Education Trust Fund. Call me jaded, but with $67 million a month from the casinos, we should be able to tackle a pretty big chunk of the Kirwan bill… keep your eye on the money folks. But Live! Casino Hotel here at Arundel Mills was #2 in revenue with $58.5 million which was a 19.4% jump from 2019. The top dog was the huge MGM National Harbor at $63.7 million representing only a 12% jump from 2019. Man, I went into the wrong business. Hey David Cordish…want to adopt an older child?

And as we wrap up, if you have a spare $500 grand lying around, you may be eligible to bid on a mall. Not the Annapolis Mall (although I heard a rumor that Bloomingdales may be filling the Nordstrom location and I really find that difficult to believe)… but the Marley Station Mall in Glen Burnie! Yes, it is going up for foreclosure again on July 21st at the Courthouse in Annapolis. Half a mil gets you in the game and it comes with all property and contents and leases. The malls have been taking a beating… in 2018 Marley Station saw $6.5 million in revenue down to under a million in 2020. The mall was bought in 2017 for $22 million and sold the last time at auction for $1.65 million– but that did not go through as the mall filed for bankruptcy staving off the foreclosure. It’s anyone’s guess if it will go through this time or not. But, if you have half a million laying around and aren’t doing anything on the 21st at 10 am…..

OK, that’s it for the news today. If you are a fan of our Saturday Local Business Spotlight series, and you should be… up this weekend we are speaking with an old friend of mine, Molly Mullens who is the CEO of what I think is a very cool niche organization here in town called Seven12 Management! That episode will drop at noon on Saturday as they all do!

