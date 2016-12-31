Hillsmere Elementary to celebrate 50 years in 2017

Hillsmere Elementary School opened its doors to students in 1967, and is gearing up to celebrate its milestone 50th anniversary in 2017! Various celebratory activities are being planned to include an inspirational video, a dedicated anniversary Facebook page, and an open house event on April 28th. Hillsmere is asking former Hornet staff, alumni and friends to check closets, attics and garages for items of memorabilia from the last 50 years to help celebrate its legacy.

Hillsmere Elementary School’s red brick building at 3052 Arundel on the Bay Road has been a beacon of the community for five decades. If its halls could talk, they would tell tales of friendships formed, mentors selected, learning experienced and milestones recognized. The anniversary committee is currently looking for community help in the following areas:

“Like” and “share” the HES 50 th Golden Anniversary Facebook page at https://facebook.com/hornet50 to connect with current and former Hornets and stay up to date on the latest anniversary news

Golden Anniversary Facebook page at https://facebook.com/hornet50 to connect with current and former Hornets and stay up to date on the latest anniversary news “Loan” items of memorabilia including t-shirts, photos, yearbooks, banners, notebooks, etc. throughout the years for use in the celebration video and April 28 th open house display. Items can be dropped at school tagged with the corresponding school year, contact name and phone number for return, or email [email protected] for pick up

open house display. Items can be dropped at school tagged with the corresponding school year, contact name and phone number for return, or email for pick up “Tell” us your best HES moments and memories for use in the celebration video. Brief on-camera interviews will be scheduled at school in January. Email [email protected] to participate

Source : Hillsmere Elementary PTA

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB