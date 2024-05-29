May 29, 2024
Hospice of the Chesapeake Raises $500K at 45th Anniversary Celebration

Around 300 guests mixed and mingled at the Fluegel Alumni Center to celebrate Hospice of the Chesapeake’s history of caring for life at its 45th Anniversary Celebration on May 11. The event raised $500,000 to support the organization’s hospice, supportive and grief care programs and services provided to patients and families in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles and Prince George’s counties.

Guests gathered inside and outdoors of the venue on College Creek in Annapolis while enjoying cocktails and food by Main & Market, silent auctions and volunteers sharing the many different programs the organization provides the community. A highlight of the evening came when Jeanne Morris and Bridget Stockdale shared the story of their husband and father, respectively, obstetrician E. Joseph “Dr. Joe” Morris, MD. The audience was visibly moved as they talked about how grateful their family was for the compassionate and tender supportive and hospice care they experienced from the care teams. Read more at https://bit.ly/3V3I1eI.

Hospice of the Chesapeake is the largest independent not-for-profit hospice provider in the state of Maryland. It is grateful for the generous support of the event’s many sponsors, including Diamond Sponsors: The Jim and Linda Humphrey Foundation; The Michael Stanley Foundation; and The Wilburn Company; Gold Sponsors: John and Cathy Belcher; Silver Sponsors: #makingadifference Fund; Maria Colucciello, DDS; John and Terri Hussman; Lehmann Family in memory of John C. Lehmann; Maryland Oncology Hematology; Nancy Smit and Julien Hecht; and University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center; and Bronze Sponsors: Davies Family Foundation; The Geaton and JoAnn DeCesaris Cancer Foundation; Tammy & Michael Hofmann; Idea Solutions; Janis Kramer; Bill and Rose Lovelace; M&T Bank; Peggy McKelly; Shore United Bank; University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center; What’s Up? Media; and Zachary’s Jewelers.

