March 31, 2024
Annapolis, US 64 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Annapolis Film Festival 2024: Suze Annapolis Irish Festival Tickets On Sale Now! Leveraging the Power of VPS Hosting for Your Online Business The Impact of Proxy Servers on Internet Speed and Performance Volunteers Needed: Join the Fight Against Invasive Plants in Bacon Ridge, Annapolis
Life In The Area

Annapolis Film Festival 2024: Suze

The Annapolis Film Festival opens on Thursday, April 4th, and will run through April 7th. It features over 70 films, panels, coffee chats, and parties throughout Annapolis. We had the opportunity to hop on the phone with Dane Clark and Linsey Stewart, the directors, for a Spotlight Film screening at the festival—Suze!

Suze | April 6, 2024 | 7:00 PM | St. John’s College – Key Auditorium

When her only child goes off to college, an empty-nest mother gets stuck taking care of her daughter’s heartbroken ex-boyfriend, whom she can’t stand (especially when he calls her Sooooze). SNL alum Michaela Watkins shines in the role of “Suze,” a perimenopausal, post-matrimonial woman whose mid-life is stagnating until she discovers a renewed sense of purpose in the most unlikely person. “Gage” (amusingly portrayed by Charlie Gillespie) plays in a rock band called The Emotional Morons and his life is going nowhere. In the grand tradition of other such warm-hearted dramedies about lovably flawed people like The Savages and The Skeleton Twins, this film is an emotionally satisfying story with amusingly relatable dialogue and empathetic performances that perfectly capture the humor in human behavior. (Canada, 2023, 93 min, Comedy/Drama)

Tickets and passes are on sale now for the 12th Annual Annapolis Film Festival.

Bonus Podcast Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News Podcast Post To FB
Previous Article

Annapolis Irish Festival Tickets On Sale Now!

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO MW V

ASO MW V

ABC Events

ABC Events

AFF 2024

AFF 2024

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu