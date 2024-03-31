Annapolis Film Festival 2024: Suze

The Annapolis Film Festival opens on Thursday, April 4th, and will run through April 7th. It features over 70 films, panels, coffee chats, and parties throughout Annapolis. We had the opportunity to hop on the phone with Dane Clark and Linsey Stewart, the directors, for a Spotlight Film screening at the festival—Suze!

Suze | April 6, 2024 | 7:00 PM | St. John’s College – Key Auditorium

When her only child goes off to college, an empty-nest mother gets stuck taking care of her daughter’s heartbroken ex-boyfriend, whom she can’t stand (especially when he calls her Sooooze). SNL alum Michaela Watkins shines in the role of “Suze,” a perimenopausal, post-matrimonial woman whose mid-life is stagnating until she discovers a renewed sense of purpose in the most unlikely person. “Gage” (amusingly portrayed by Charlie Gillespie) plays in a rock band called The Emotional Morons and his life is going nowhere. In the grand tradition of other such warm-hearted dramedies about lovably flawed people like The Savages and The Skeleton Twins, this film is an emotionally satisfying story with amusingly relatable dialogue and empathetic performances that perfectly capture the humor in human behavior. (Canada, 2023, 93 min, Comedy/Drama)

Tickets and passes are on sale now for the 12th Annual Annapolis Film Festival.

