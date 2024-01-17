Leadership Transition at The Light House: Heather Cassity Resigns, Jenny Crawford to Leas as Interim Director

The Light House, a longstanding provider of essential services to the community, is undergoing a leadership change as Heather Cassity, the Executive Director, announced her resignation, effective February 2024. After seven dedicated years with the Light House, two as Executive Director, Heather leaves behind a legacy of commitment and compassion.

During her tenure, Heather worked tirelessly alongside staff, volunteers, supporters, and community partners. Her dedication helped address diverse community needs, particularly advocating for the unhoused during the pandemic and housing shortage.

Heather expressed gratitude for her time at The Light House, confident that its strong foundation, built on 30 years of community support, will continue to provide hope and belonging.

The Board of Directors extended their appreciation to Heather for her leadership. “Her advocacy and creativity have significantly impacted the organization. The board wishes her success in her new nonprofit consulting venture.”

To ensure a seamless transition, Jenny Crawford has been appointed Interim Executive Director. Jenny, with extensive nonprofit experience, has been a senior staff member since 2017. She aims to uphold The Light House’s legacy as a national model of community support.

For those interested in supporting The Light House’s mission, visit www.annapolislighthouse.org/get-involved. If in need of assistance, explore www.annapolislighthouse.org/get-help.

For more information, visit www.annapolislighthouse.org or find them on Facebook and Instagram @annapolislighthouse.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

