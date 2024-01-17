January 17, 2024
Annapolis, US 27 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
EXOS@Google’ Director of Community to Keynote at Junior League of Annapolis Event Severna Park High Students Partner With Operation Second Chance Revolutionizing Logistics: Next-Gen Tracking Systems for Trucks Daily News Brief | January 17, 2024 How THCA Pre-Rolls are Made?
Events

EXOS@Google’ Director of Community to Keynote at Junior League of Annapolis Event

The Junior League of Annapolis (JLA) will feature Marjorie Anderson, Director of Community at EXOS@Google as their keynote speaker on February 4th, 10:00am-1:00pm at the Graduate Hotel in Annapolis as part of their second annual Galentine’s Day Brunch. 

Anderson is an international keynote speaker, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) advocate, and an experienced community management strategist who will deliver her interactive session, “Mindful Connections: The Power of Intentionality in Conversation.”  Her keynote will get to the heart of connection to others being intentional and that you can find deep, meaningful friendships by being willing to be open, a little vulnerable, and letting go of expectations. 

In addition to Anderson’s keynote speech, the morning will also feature a 45 minute networking session with local women who are committed to advancing women’s leadership for meaningful community impact. The Junior League of Annapolis works to foster connections between women in our community while also bringing in dynamic speakers that champion diversity and inclusion. 

“One of Marjorie’s key focuses is fostering inclusivity within Google’s vast ecosystem,” said Michele Myers, President of the Junior League of Annapolis. “She works to create an environment where all voices are heard and valued. During her keynote she will inspire others to create spaces where people feel empowered to share feedback, exchange ideas, and collaborate.”

Ticket pricing is $55 for JLA Members and $75 for non-JLA members. The registration deadline is January 29th. Tickets include an enhanced brunch buffet and non-alcoholic beverages. Onsite valet and self-parking are available at the Graduate Hotel for $12. To register, please go to www.jlannapolis.org/brunch.

Business Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

Severna Park High Students Partner With Operation Second Chance

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Month CD

AFSB 6 Month CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu