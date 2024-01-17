EXOS@Google’ Director of Community to Keynote at Junior League of Annapolis Event

The Junior League of Annapolis (JLA) will feature Marjorie Anderson, Director of Community at EXOS@Google as their keynote speaker on February 4th, 10:00am-1:00pm at the Graduate Hotel in Annapolis as part of their second annual Galentine’s Day Brunch.

Anderson is an international keynote speaker, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) advocate, and an experienced community management strategist who will deliver her interactive session, “Mindful Connections: The Power of Intentionality in Conversation.” Her keynote will get to the heart of connection to others being intentional and that you can find deep, meaningful friendships by being willing to be open, a little vulnerable, and letting go of expectations.

In addition to Anderson’s keynote speech, the morning will also feature a 45 minute networking session with local women who are committed to advancing women’s leadership for meaningful community impact. The Junior League of Annapolis works to foster connections between women in our community while also bringing in dynamic speakers that champion diversity and inclusion.

“One of Marjorie’s key focuses is fostering inclusivity within Google’s vast ecosystem,” said Michele Myers, President of the Junior League of Annapolis. “She works to create an environment where all voices are heard and valued. During her keynote she will inspire others to create spaces where people feel empowered to share feedback, exchange ideas, and collaborate.”

Ticket pricing is $55 for JLA Members and $75 for non-JLA members. The registration deadline is January 29th. Tickets include an enhanced brunch buffet and non-alcoholic beverages. Onsite valet and self-parking are available at the Graduate Hotel for $12. To register, please go to www.jlannapolis.org/brunch.

