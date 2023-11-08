Daily News Brief | November 8, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

More shooting in Eastport, but no one was injured this time. A Blue Ribbon Panel says that EVs are hurting the transportation trust fund and are recommending more fees for EV owners and increased tolls. A cool high school production at St. Mary's is coming up soon. And an album debut by Paul Reed Smith's Eighlock band is happening later this month.

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all the fantastic live music in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app to keep on top of the local weather scene!

Where to find the DNB...

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, November 8th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

A lot of the television weather guys are saying that we may get dumped on this winter with snow. All I can say is I hope they are right. My fingers are crossed anyhow. We shall see. But today, we have a little bit of news so, let’s get into it, shall we ?

Here’s your trigger warning. This first story features a sound bite of actual shots being fired. Why do we use them? Because I feel it is important for people to get a better feeling of what it is like living in one of the neighborhoods. I feel it just does not resonate purely with words. So, if you need to skip ahead 15 seconds–here’s your warning.

[sound bite]

And yes, those were the actual shots that rang out in the 1100 block of Madison Street in the Eastport section of Annapolis early yesterday morning. The Annapolis Police received numerous calls and after their investigation, they determined that no one was injured and no property was damaged. They do not have a suspect, but some local video footage did show the shooter from a far distance and four individuals running for cover. To me, they were unidentifiable. For those keeping count, this is the 31st case of shots being fired with no injuries (last year there were 34 total), there have been 21 instances so far this year of people being shot in the City. And nine murders.

In a surprise to no one, except the politicians I guess; Maryland Matters reports that a blue ribbon panel (that is code words for this s gonna cost you) has said that with the prevalence of electric cars, the transportation trust fund is shrinking because they do not use gas..which tax basically funds the trust fund. So, the recommendation is to impose additional fees for EV owners and increase tolls for all. But of course. The panel will still work through 2024 to identify the shortfalls and present solutions. And just an aside on EVs. I was speaking with a car manufacturer and they said that no insurance company will authorize a repair on an EV battery which usually runs about $25K and up. So, even minor accidents will likely total the vehicle. And of course this will increase premiums for the individual, and also for everyone else. They predict that as we move to an EV world, that it will be the cost of insurance and not the vehicle that will dictate future buying habits. Food for thought.

Here are a few items for your calendar. The St. Mary’s High School Theatre will present Mids and Johnnies from November 16th through the 19th. It ius a world premiere by local playwright Bill Douglas. If you have not seen high-school theater lately– check this out–some serious talent. We have a link on EyeOnAnnapolis.net for tickets or you can go to our.show/midsandjohnnies .

The other date is November 29th at Rams Head On Stage. Paul Reed Smith, who got his start literally over the stage way back when, will be bringing his band Eightlock for a show to release their new album Lions Roaring in Quicksand. The talent in this band is incredible and reminds me a bit of the Traveling Wilburys –not in music, but by taking incredible talent and. mashing it all up. Anyhow, tickets at RamsHeadOnStage.com and in the meantime, check them out on Spotify if you don’t believe me!

Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight, we’re speaking with Jon Shukurov who has his fingers in a lot of things from Interworld Cleaning to a new book called The Immigrants Companion to an app called Kleenup. And it all started when he came to America from Usbekistan with a single suitcase and $200. An incredible story! Now I just need to get it all edited up.

George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with the only locally forecast weather report you will find. And Bridgett, also known as Beepr Buzz is here with Annapolis After Dark.

