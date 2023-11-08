Designing the Perfect Social Evening for Your Employees

Annapolis has a large number of businesses in and around it. These come in all shapes and sizes and cover a multitude of business niches. For this reason, if you are at the helm of one of these businesses and want to reward your hardworking employees with a social evening, you might think organizing would be next to impossible.

Of course, you don’t want to go for the regular options like a cookout or going bowling because both you and your employees have been to plenty of these before. Instead, you will want to look for something that is innovative and memorable to show your employees this is more than just a box-ticking exercise. If you are stumped for ideas about what to do, here are a few options that might get the creative juices flowing.

A drive-in movie night

This could work for almost any company regardless of size, as drive-in movies have always been popular and you could set this up in the company parking lot using a screen and a projector connected to a laptop. Which movie you show will depend on the permissions you will need to gain, but you can provide popcorn and other refreshments depending on the time of year you are doing this.

Of course, not everybody who works for you will have a car, so you can always set up some benches or chairs with a canopy over them for these people – and blankets so they can keep warm if they need to.

A casino night

This can work for companies of all sizes, but how you go about it will change if you have quite a small workforce. It will not be practical to hire roulette wheels, card tables, and croupiers for just a few people, but you could log into an online casino instead. You will need to check out what is available in Maryland, so using a site that lists all the high roller casinos might give you the answers that you need.

To add to the occasion, you could make the dress code tuxedos and evening dresses and serve the type of snacks and drinks that you might find in Monte Carlo and Las Vegas.

A board game evening

Again, you will have to go about this in different ways depending on the number of people who work for you. If you have plenty of people attending, you might need to pick a game that is played reasonably quickly and host a knockout competition culminating in a final watched by all of your employees.

If your workforce is much smaller, they might all be able to get around the same table and play a game that could potentially last all evening. It might be best to avoid games that traditionally cause fallings out, like Monopoly, but something more quiz-based might well provide entertainment as well as competition. Regardless of what you pick, you should ensure that prizes are available for everybody, not just the winners.

Final thoughts

Work social evenings can sometimes be a bit of a dull affair, but by picking the right theme, you can make it as memorable as it is enjoyable. Rather than pick the same old things to do, you could explore the options available from a games, movie, or casino night to see if any of these fit the bill for your business.

