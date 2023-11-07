Daily News Brief | November 7, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Woman charged with attempted murder after setting mother's home on fire. Annapolis is back for round two of economic gardening. Dubkin' has donated $10,000 to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. The Clydesdales are coming back for the Military Bowl AND on December 26th for Miracle on Annapolis Street in West Annapolis.

Good morning, it is Tuesday, November 7th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

When we screw up, we admit it! And yesterday I gave you all some bum information. State Senator Sarah Elfreth is actually allowed to fundraise for her congressional race during the Maryland General Assembly session. The restriction is only for legislators running for a state seat. So she is good to go. Anyhow, we have some news so we better get to it, shall we?

Back on October 24th, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to a house fire on Carroll Street in Churchton. The caller was the resident and she said that her adult daughter had set the fire intentionally. Crews arrived to find the woman outside of the home having climbed through a bedroom window. She was taken to a local burn center for injuries. And sure enough, fire investigators corroborated the woman’s story and her daughter has indeed been charged with attempted first-degree murder and several other charges including arson. She was arrested on November 2nd and after a psychiatric evaluation, she is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

Last year, the City of Annapolis hosted a program called economic gardening. It has nothing to do with plants, but everything to do with helping local businesses continue to grow. If your business has been around for more than two years, sees revenue between $1 and $50 million a year, employs 10 to 99 employees, have shown growth in two of the past five years, have a potential for growth in the next three years, and provide services beyond the local area, you can play. Unfortunately, retail restaurants and local service providers (lawyers, accountants, etc) are not eligible. To learn more, there is a Zoom call tomorrow and you can register for that at Annapolis.gov and just search for Economic Gardening! We also have the link on EyeOnAnnapolis.net as well.

They say that everyone loves Dunkin’. And I have been known to love Dunkin’ too. But the Anne Arundel County Food Bank REALLY loves Dunkin’. On Halloween, the Dunkin’ Joy Childhood Foundation–a charitable arm of the donut and coffee shop donated $10,000 to the food bank. The donation will support the Backpack Buddies program that provides weekend meals for students in 36 county schools and also four Head Start Programs. And since it was on Halloween, to boot Dunkin’ tossed in an extra $1000 for costumes for the kiddos! Awesome news for the food bank!

Last week we told you that the Military Bowl is coming to Annapolis once again on December 27th and once again, the famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be leading the parade. We weren’t sure about the Clydesdales’ second appearance in what was called Miracle on Annapolis Street, but now we know that they will once again be in West Annapolis for Miracle of Annapolis Street on December 26th! So put that on your calendar!

November 17th comedian Brian Posehn, November 22nd Petty Coat Junction which is a Tom Petty Tribute and not the old television show with Uncle Joe. And then on the 25th–Everything–who I don't know anything about, which indicates it will be an amazing show.

