August 18, 2023
Annapolis, US 82 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Do You Love The Library? Let’s Have a Party! Bonus Podcast: Arts Alive 25 — A Night to Imagine Mosquito Spraying this Weekend After West Nile Virus Detected in Edgewater and Curtis Bay Food Bank’s Summer Campaign Raises $142K With Matching $50K Gift from Crosby Marketing Resident Fights Back in Annapolis Home Invasion
Life In The Area

Do You Love The Library? Let’s Have a Party!

Join the community on September 22 at the Michael E. Busch Annapolis Library for a cocktail party to build a better future for the libraries and the community we all love! 

Enjoy delicious food from Chesapeake Chef Services, flowing libations, and unique surprise experiences to bid upon as we raise vital funds to help our libraries foster lifelong learning and curiosity for all.  

Grab your early bird tickets now! $100 per guest through September 8. 

Get Your Ticket Here

Guests must be 21 years of age or older. 

Can’t attend? Make a donation to help others check out curiosity. Want to be a sponsor? Check out the partnership opportunities

Previous Article

Bonus Podcast: Arts Alive 25 — A Night to Imagine

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Annap Songwriters 2023

Annap Songwriters 2023

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Power Boat Show 23

Power Boat Show 23

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Sailboat Show 23

Sailboat Show 23

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu