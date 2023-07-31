July 31, 2023
Annapolis, US 74 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Bonus Podcast: Matt Korbelak–Looper How to Transfer Your Individual Retirement Account to Gold in 2023? Free & Low-Cost Financial Workshops to be Presented by CovingtonAlsina TOMORROW: National Night Out in Annapolis There There is the 2023 One Maryland One Book Selection
Life In The Area

Free & Low-Cost Financial Workshops to be Presented by CovingtonAlsina

Annapolis-based financial planning firm CovingtonAlsina has a series of free and low-cost workshops in August. All are open to the public and cover a variety of topics. Convenient online registration is available at covingtonalsina.com/events 

High School Financial Literacy Workshop 

Tuesday and Thursday, August 1 and August 3, 9 am-3 pm – In-person event 

A 2-day workshop designed to help young adults make educated financial decisions as they enter the next phase of life. Lunch will be provided. Open to rising 11th grade, 12th grade, and college-age students. This workshop will be held at the CovingtonAlsina offices (67 West Street, Suite 200, Annapolis, MD). 

Second Saturday Divorce Workshop 

Saturday, August 12, 9 am-12 pm – Virtual event 

If you are a woman considering divorce, or in the early stages of divorce, this empowering workshop is designed to help you take the next step, no matter where you are in the process. Second Saturday deals with the legal, financial, family, and personal issues of divorce in a logical yet compassionate way. With the guidance of trained professionals, you will gain a greater understanding of the confusing divorce process. Hosted by Ann Alsina of CovingtonAlsina with a family law attorney and a family therapist. Online event. 

Women, Wine & Wisdom 

Tuesday, August 15, 7-9 pm – In-person event 

Are you covered? Are you sure? We’re talking about home and auto insurance at this month’s Women, Wine & Wisdom, an open, round-table discussion of a variety of topics. Host Ann C. Alsina welcomes Dean D’Camera of the D’Camera group to answer all your questions. Wine and appetizers will be served. Women, Wine & Wisdom meets upstairs at Federal House Bar & Grill (24 Market Space, Annapolis, MD). 

Healthcare in Retirement Workshop- Virtual event 

Monday, August 28, 6-7 pm 

The confidence of knowing your health care is covered is one of the most valuable things you can take into retirement. Our Healthcare in Retirement workshop will help you gain insights into the overall costs of healthcare, learn about Medicare’s costs and coverage, and start the process of creating a healthcare plan that’s right for you. Online event.  

Previous Article

TOMORROW: National Night Out in Annapolis

 Next Article

How to Transfer Your Individual Retirement Account to Gold in 2023?

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu