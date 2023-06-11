Chesapeake Life Center Schedules Adult Grief Support Meetings

Chesapeake Life Center will offer a variety of grief support groups for adults that will be meeting in person and virtually through September.

The following grief support groups will meet in person:

Drop-In Grief Support Groups are open to anyone grieving. Groups offer participants an opportunity to share their feelings and obtain support from others who are experiencing loss. There is no fee. These groups will meet as follows: North Beach Senior Center , 9010 Chesapeake Ave., North Beach, Maryland, from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, June 7, July 5, Aug. 2 and Sept. 6. Southern Pines Senior Center, 20 Appeal Lane, Lusby, Maryland, from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, June 13, July 11, Aug. 8 and Sept. 12. Calvert Pines Senior Center, 450 W. Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick, Maryland, from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, June 20, July 18, Aug. 15 and Sept.19.

are open to anyone grieving. Groups offer participants an opportunity to share their feelings and obtain support from others who are experiencing loss. There is no fee. These groups will meet as follows: Loss of Life Partner/Spouse Evening Group is a group for individuals grieving the death of a spouse or life partner. It will meet on the center’s campus at 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, Maryland, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. June 14 and Sept. 13.

One group will meet both in-person and virtually:

SoulCollage Grief Support Group has participants create a series of collages to commemorate lost loved ones and to visually journal the grief process. The group will meet from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 5 and Sept. 11 at the center’s office at 9500 Medical Center Drive, Suite 250, in Largo, Maryland, as well as via Zoom.

Childcare is not provided, and children are not permitted in any of these groups.

The following groups will meet virtually via Zoom for Healthcare:

Loss of Life Partner/Spouse Morning Group is for individuals grieving the death of a spouse or life partner. It will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon June 14 and Sept. 13.

Quarterly Child Loss Support Workshop is for parents grieving the death of a child, regardless of age or circumstance. It will meet from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 5 via Zoom. The cost is $10.

Acknowledging that not everyone has access to this technology or may not be comfortable with it, the center suggests people call or email the office and grief professionals will work with individuals to help them find other appropriate resources if needed.

Registration is required for all groups and can be completed by calling 888-501-7077 or emailing [email protected]. Visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/events for a complete listing of in-person and virtual groups and workshops for adults and children.

