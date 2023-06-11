June 11, 2023
Pittman Names Jack Martin as Chief Information Officer

County Executive Steuart Pittman announced Jack Martin will serve as the County’s Chief Information Officer. Martin had served as the Acting CIO since March 17.

“Information Technology management is increasingly important to the functions of our local institutions,” said County Executive Pittman. “I look forward to Jack’s leadership as we work to modernize and improve the efficiency of our government processes and functions.”

Martin brings more than 20 years of experience in IT in a variety of disciplines, including GIS, project management, and software development. Martin, who began working for the County in 2005, previously served as Deputy Chief Information Officer and IT Application Teams Manager. In those roles, he led the re-architecting and enabling information flow across departments, instituting and supporting professional project and software development processes, and increasing and standardizing accessibility to information supporting County operations, decision-making, and reporting.

Before joining the County, Martin spent several years with the State of Maryland and State of Georgia. As the State Highway Administration’s Mapping Team manager, he created, implemented, and managed data-sharing processes statewide to enable single statewide roadway centerline development that supported SHA’s Federal reporting requirements and local government mutual aid agreements. In that role, he managed a staff of 18-20 employees and consultants, including GIS application support and maintenance, database management, and project management.

“I look forward to continuing to serve the County in this new role as CIO,” said Jack Martin. “Accessible Information Technology is essential for streamlining work processes and supporting the administration’s commitment to making County government more efficient, more effective, and more connected to those it serves.”

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

