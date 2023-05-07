May 7, 2023
Annapolis, US 61 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Baysox Pull Out a Win OVer Erie on Sunday Afternoon Annapolis Symphony Academy Elite-Level “Orion Youth Orchestra” to perform a Mother’s Day concert at Maryland Hall.  Annapolis Police Investigating Mid-Day Shooting Implementation of Apple Pay in Sports Betting  Libraries to Celebrate Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month
Events

Libraries to Celebrate Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month

The Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) has announced a slate of programs and reading recommendations in honor of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. Readers can explore lists curated by AACPL staff that help encourage a better understanding of the Asian/Pacific voices, cultures, and experiences. Programs are for all ages unless noted. 

All the recommended events and titles can be viewed at aacpl.net/asianpacific-american

Japanese Drumming and Dance by Taikoza 

Take a journey with Taikoza through the different regions of Japan as they explore traditional folk festivals accompanied by thunderous taiko drums and Japanese flutes. 

Broadneck 

Tuesday, May 9 at 6:30 pm 

Busch Annapolis 

Monday, May 8 at 6:30 pm. For kids 

Brooklyn Park 

Cultural Arts Tour of the Polynesian Triangle  

Saturday, May 20 at 2 pm 
Journey to the South Pacific to experience traditional songs and dances of Tahiti, Hawaii and New Zealand.Meki’s Tamure Polynesian Arts Group, Inc., will present an exciting and interactive program including a Hawaiian hula dance lesson! For kids 

Busch Annapolis 

Gyotaku, the Art of Japanese Fish Printing 

Monday, May 1 at 6:30 pm 
Learn the Japanese art of Gyotaku, fish printing.  For adults 

Lotus Lanterns 

Wednesday, May 17 at 4 pm 

Celebrate the Festival of the Lanterns by creating your own flameless lotus lantern.  For kids 

Deale 

Preschool Process Art 

Friday, May 5 at 10 am 
Enjoy preschool process art to celebrate and learn about Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month using mixed media art materials.  For preschoolers 

Celebrate with Hula Maryland 

Saturday, May 13 at 2 pm 
Join Hula Maryland to learn about the music, dance and traditions of the islands. 

Family Movie Night 

Raya and the Last Dragon (PG, 2021)  

Thursday, May 18 at 6 pm 

Bring your favorite snack, blanket or camp chair and get comfy for this indoor event. 

Linthicum 

Film Screening 

Tuesday, May 9 at 6:30 pm 
Bao (G, 2018), followed by Turning Red (PG, 2022). For ages 14+ 

Previous Article

Zachary’s Jewelers + Fifth Grade Designers = Fantastic Mother’s Day!

 Next Article

Implementation of Apple Pay in Sports Betting 
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Please Subscribe

Close Menu