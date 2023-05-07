Libraries to Celebrate Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month

The Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) has announced a slate of programs and reading recommendations in honor of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. Readers can explore lists curated by AACPL staff that help encourage a better understanding of the Asian/Pacific voices, cultures, and experiences. Programs are for all ages unless noted.

All the recommended events and titles can be viewed at aacpl.net/asianpacific-american.

Japanese Drumming and Dance by Taikoza

Take a journey with Taikoza through the different regions of Japan as they explore traditional folk festivals accompanied by thunderous taiko drums and Japanese flutes.

Broadneck

Tuesday, May 9 at 6:30 pm

Busch Annapolis

Monday, May 8 at 6:30 pm. For kids

Brooklyn Park

Cultural Arts Tour of the Polynesian Triangle

Saturday, May 20 at 2 pm

Journey to the South Pacific to experience traditional songs and dances of Tahiti, Hawaii and New Zealand.Meki’s Tamure Polynesian Arts Group, Inc., will present an exciting and interactive program including a Hawaiian hula dance lesson! For kids

Busch Annapolis

Gyotaku, the Art of Japanese Fish Printing

Monday, May 1 at 6:30 pm

Learn the Japanese art of Gyotaku, fish printing. For adults

Lotus Lanterns

Wednesday, May 17 at 4 pm

Celebrate the Festival of the Lanterns by creating your own flameless lotus lantern. For kids

Deale

Preschool Process Art

Friday, May 5 at 10 am

Enjoy preschool process art to celebrate and learn about Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month using mixed media art materials. For preschoolers

Celebrate with Hula Maryland

Saturday, May 13 at 2 pm

Join Hula Maryland to learn about the music, dance and traditions of the islands.

Family Movie Night

Raya and the Last Dragon (PG, 2021)

Thursday, May 18 at 6 pm

Bring your favorite snack, blanket or camp chair and get comfy for this indoor event.

Linthicum

Film Screening

Tuesday, May 9 at 6:30 pm

Bao (G, 2018), followed by Turning Red (PG, 2022). For ages 14+

