Libraries to Celebrate Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month

The Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) has announced a slate of programs and reading recommendations in honor of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. Readers can explore lists curated by AACPL staff that help encourage a better understanding of the Asian/Pacific voices, cultures, and experiences. Programs are for all ages unless noted.
All the recommended events and titles can be viewed at aacpl.net/asianpacific-american.
Japanese Drumming and Dance by Taikoza
Take a journey with Taikoza through the different regions of Japan as they explore traditional folk festivals accompanied by thunderous taiko drums and Japanese flutes.
Broadneck
Tuesday, May 9 at 6:30 pm
Busch Annapolis
Monday, May 8 at 6:30 pm. For kids
Brooklyn Park
Cultural Arts Tour of the Polynesian Triangle
Saturday, May 20 at 2 pm
Journey to the South Pacific to experience traditional songs and dances of Tahiti, Hawaii and New Zealand.Meki’s Tamure Polynesian Arts Group, Inc., will present an exciting and interactive program including a Hawaiian hula dance lesson! For kids
Busch Annapolis
Gyotaku, the Art of Japanese Fish Printing
Monday, May 1 at 6:30 pm
Learn the Japanese art of Gyotaku, fish printing. For adults
Wednesday, May 17 at 4 pm
Celebrate the Festival of the Lanterns by creating your own flameless lotus lantern. For kids
Deale
Friday, May 5 at 10 am
Enjoy preschool process art to celebrate and learn about Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month using mixed media art materials. For preschoolers
Saturday, May 13 at 2 pm
Join Hula Maryland to learn about the music, dance and traditions of the islands.
Family Movie Night
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG, 2021)
Thursday, May 18 at 6 pm
Bring your favorite snack, blanket or camp chair and get comfy for this indoor event.
Linthicum
Tuesday, May 9 at 6:30 pm
Bao (G, 2018), followed by Turning Red (PG, 2022). For ages 14+